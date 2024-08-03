NASCAR at Interlagos? Brazil Is Pushing Hard for a Cup Series Race

Anyone interested in stock car racing at the infamous Interlagos Circuit? If you raised your hand, where have you been for the last decade? Because São Paulo has actually hosted stock car races since 2012. But the South American city wants more: a NASCAR Cup Series race.

Already home to NASCAR Brazil, São Paulo is looking for a larger piece of that homegrown American apple pie. Government officials, including the governor and mayor (the state and municipal capital share the same name), recently met with NASCAR representatives to express formal interest in hosting a race of NASCAR’s premier series, the Cup Series.

In a Motorsport report, Governor Tarcísio de Freitas is quoted as saying, “We are always looking for the best attractions for São Paulo that can bring in tourists, as well as attract investment and generate jobs. We have a racetrack that is a reference for the sport, and we have everything we need to put on a great event.”

São Paulo is certainly no stranger to large international events. The Autódromo José Carlos Pace (aka Interlagos) has hosted Formula 1 races since 1972 as well as multi-day music festivals like Lollapalooza. Motorsports and music aren’t the only ones attracted to Brazil. Next month, the NFL will host its first-ever regular season game in South America at São Paulo’s Arena Corinthians. The Week 1 clash will feature the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles.

NASCAR Brazil Series

However, a NASCAR Cup Series event in Brazil won’t be happening soon. São Paulo officials are targeting the 2026 racing season with hopes of possibly hosting the pre-season race, the Busch Clash. The exhibition event is currently held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

“For years we said we want to go outside the U.S. and race, and you’ve seen us move from the messaging of it’s not a matter of if, but a matter of when,” NASCAR vice president and chief international officer Chad Seigler told Motorsport earlier in the year. “I would tell you that we’re leaning even closer now to, ‘Yes, we are going.’ I feel confident we’re going to be there sooner than later.”

The last time the Cup Series held a non-points exhibition race outside of the U.S. was in 1998 in Japan. São Paulo’s stock car history launched in 2011 as the Sprint Race series, which held its first race the following year. In 2020, a slight name change to GT Sprint Race brought major modifications to the series. The GP class was dropped while the AM and Pro-AM classes were added. Shortly after, in 2022, the series became NASCAR Brazil.

With the rebranding, Brazil became NASCAR’s fourth international series but its first in South America. The others are the NASCAR Canada Series and NASCAR Mexico Series in North America as well as EuroNASCAR, which will hold races in seven countries this season.

NASCAR Brazil Series

