Jimmie Johnson Pulls Out of NASCAR Race After In-Laws Killed in Suspected Murder-Suicide

Legacy Motor Club, the team of seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, took to Twitter yesterday to announce that he will be pulling out of the upcoming Cup race in Chicago. The announcement came following the news of Johnson's in-laws being found dead in their home in a suspected murder-suicide.

Johnson's in-laws, Jack and Terry Janway—parents of Johnson's wife Chandra Janway—were found shot and killed in their Muskogee, Oklahoma home, along with Johnson's 11-year-old nephew Dalton Janway. At the moment, Terry Janway, Chandra's mother, is the main suspect. However, nothing is certain at this time.

Police responded to a call Monday night when a woman reported someone with a gun. When police arrived, they found a body in the hallway and heard a gunshot come from inside the house. Once enough officers arrived on the scene, police searched the house and found two more bodies. All three victims suffered fatal gunshot wounds. The police didn't release any other information.

"Legacy Motor Club has elected to withdraw the No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago,” the team said in a recent statement. "The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made."

“We are saddened by the tragic deaths of members of Chandra Johnson’s family,” NASCAR said in a statement. “The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie, and the entire Johnson & Janway families.”

Johnson has 83 career race wins, two Daytona 500 wins, and ties Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt for most Cup Series championships. Last year, Johnson announced his semi-retirement, as he's no longer a full-time driver, to spend more time with his family.