This Impossibly Low Car Looks Like a GTA Glitch, and It Still Drives

Let's get this out of the way first: No, you're not hallucinating, and no, this isn't some AI-generated render. It's a Fiat Panda that has been slammed so low that it looks like it's clipping through the pavement, and it still moves under its own power. You don't have to take my word for it—you can watch the video for yourself.

This "car" was built by Italian YouTube channel Carmagheddon using a first-generation Fiat Panda sourced from a salvage yard. They cut the Fiat's body lengthwise just below the top door hinge, leaving them with just the car's window sills, pillars, roof, and hood to turn back into a vehicle.

And that they did. The crew reinforced its body with a boxed frame and suspended the corners of its hood on casters. It was left with 1.2 inches of ground clearance, or just enough to not get caught on every manhole cover. As for the automotive portion itself, it's just a trike with a two-stroke engine, because there's obviously no space for the original drivetrain or wheels.

That leaves just enough space to cram in a driver, though their view is blocked by the steering, engine, and tinted windshield. There's a GoPro on the roof that streams to a phone in the cockpit. It looks tricky to drive, not to mention cramped—and it apparently spits gravel into the driver's face.

But at the end of the day, it still looks like a car, and still sorta drives. Whether it's the lowest car in the world is for record-keepers to decide; to the rest of us, it's cool enough to stop and gawk at. And that's all it needs to be.