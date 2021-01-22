Tesla Model 3 'Explodes' in Shanghai Parking Garage After Driver Allegedly Hits Manhole Cover

Battery pack punctures are a fire risk with any electric car, but for whatever reason, many of these accidents seem to happen to Teslas; at least, the ones that get reported on worldwide. Such an instance reportedly occurred on Tuesday of this week in an underground Shanghai parking garage, per various Chinese media outlets. A Tesla Model 3—whose manufacture location hasn't been identified as the United States or China—caught fire and "exploded" after being parked for an unknown amount of time. Tesla employees inspected the vehicle after the fire, according to Yicai Global, and found that the vehicle's underside was likely damaged due to an alleged impact with a manhole cover, causing the pack to combust. Thankfully, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Twitter via Lei Xing