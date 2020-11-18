Tesla Model 3 Crash Hurls Burning Battery Cells Into Nearby House, Starts Fire

First responders from the Corvallis Police and Fire Departments, as well as the Benton County Sheriff's Department, spent nearly three hours collecting battery cells and cleaning up the scene. Police warn that there may be battery cells still nearby and urged the public not to touch any they may find on the ground, as punctured cells could catch fire or seemingly re-ignite spontaneously.

The driver of the car was taken to a local hospital after he fled the scene on foot and was found three blocks away. After being examined, it's reported that he was under the impairment of cannabis. Ultimately, police cited the individual for DUI, Hit and Run, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering, and Criminal Mischief.

This entire story is bizarre and it provides a counterpoint to those who vouch for electric vehicle safety. On one hand, it's amazing that the driver of the car simply walked away with minor injuries, especially given the severity of the damage. On the other, flaming batteries igniting someone's bed sheets because they were thrown from the wreckage isn't exactly something we'd expect to read...well, ever. Perhaps this is yet another safety consideration for regulatory bodies to consider as electric cars become more popular.

