These Killer OBD2 Deals Will Make Fixing Your Car a Breeze
It’s time to finally pick up a scan tool and stop guessing what that Check Engine Light really means.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
As a shadetree mechanic myself (at best), I remember a time when I would try to diagnose my car's issues without an OBD2 scanner. Or, there were the trips to my local Autozone and Pep Boys just to have my codes pulled—something that would result in me frantically googling what a P0420 code was, only to realize it was my own fault for putting a downpipe on my car.
Alas, I could have saved myself the time and embarrassment if only I had my own scan tool. And it being 2023, we now have tons of options that link up directly with our phones via Bluetooth, meaning that options exist for basically every level of wrencher; from DIY to in-the-shop.
Amazon is also making it incredibly easy to buy these scan tools. In fact, the online retailer has a ton of great deals on these tools this week. Bluetooth dongles, handheld readers, and bidirectional scan tools all have some screaming deals running, so if you're in the market, it's finally time to pick one up.
For iPhone and Android
- BlueDriver Bluetooth Pro OBD2 Car Diagnostic Scan Tool ($20 off)
- Thinkdiag OBD2 Scanner Bluetooth Diagnostic Tools with ECU Coding ($10 off)
- Mestart OBDII OBD2 Bluetooth Car Diagnostic Scan ($1 off)
- Veepeak OBDCheck Bluetooth OBD2 Scanner ($9 off)
- BLCKTEC 410 Bluetooth OBD2 Scanner Diagnostic Tool ($8 off)
- XTOOL AD20 BT OBD2 Code Reader Wireless OBD2 Scanner ($10 off)
Handheld Scanners
- ANCEL AD310 Enhanced Universal OBD2 Scanner ($13 off)
- FOXWELL NT301 OBD2 Scanner With Live Data ($45 off)
- INNOVA 5210 OBD2 Scanner Diagnostic Tool With Live Data and Battery System Test ($16 off)
- INNOVA 6100P OBD2 Scan Tool with Oil Reset, Battery Test, and Live Data ($45 off)
- VDIAGTOOL VD30 OBD2 Scanner Diagnostic Tool ($20 off)
Bidirectional Scanners
- FOXWELL NT809 Bidirectional Scan Tool ($110 off)
- TOPDON ArtiDiag900 Bidirectional Scan Tool ($90 off)
- XTOOL D7 Automotive Bidirectional Scan Tool ($135 off)
- XTOOL D8 Automotive Bidirectional Scan Tool ($210 off)