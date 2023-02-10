Let’s Shine Some Under Glow on These Fast and Furious Deals

The War Zone
Fast X is set to debut in theaters this May, but we've already got the tuner car life on our minds. Not that the Fast franchise has had much to do with modest tuner cars for a while now—but the impact that the original Fast and the Furious had on modifying cars was undoubtedly immense. Let's take a look at a handful of car parts (many of the import/tuner car variety) currently on deep discount to help scratch the wrenching and performance driving itch.

Catch Up on the Franchise

Sick Parts

"Amateurs Don't Use Nitrous Oxide"

High Performance Track Tires

235/40R18 95W XL FALKEN AZENIS RT-615K+ BW (8 percent off)

255/40R17 94W SL FALKEN AZENIS RT-615K+ BW (5 percent off)

Nitto NT05 High Performance Tire - 275/40R17 98Z (15 percent off)

Kumho Ecsta V730 245/40R18 (8 percent off)

MICHELIN Pilot Sport Cup 2, Track Tire, Sport And High Performance Cars - 245/35ZR19/XL (93Y) (27 percent off)

