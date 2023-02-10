Let’s Shine Some Under Glow on These Fast and Furious Deals

Fast X is set to debut in theaters this May, but we've already got the tuner car life on our minds. Not that the Fast franchise has had much to do with modest tuner cars for a while now—but the impact that the original Fast and the Furious had on modifying cars was undoubtedly immense. Let's take a look at a handful of car parts (many of the import/tuner car variety) currently on deep discount to help scratch the wrenching and performance driving itch.