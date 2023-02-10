Let’s Shine Some Under Glow on These Fast and Furious Deals
Watch yo watch yo watch yo back, these deals will be gone fast.
Fast X is set to debut in theaters this May, but we've already got the tuner car life on our minds. Not that the Fast franchise has had much to do with modest tuner cars for a while now—but the impact that the original Fast and the Furious had on modifying cars was undoubtedly immense. Let's take a look at a handful of car parts (many of the import/tuner car variety) currently on deep discount to help scratch the wrenching and performance driving itch.
Catch Up on the Franchise
- Fast & Furious 8-Movie DVD Collection (57% off)
- Fast & Furious 8-Movie Blueray Collection (43% off)
Sick Parts
- Luficar Xf Multifunctional Obd2 Gauge Display, Heads Up Display, Obd2 Scanning Tool Combination Meter (15% off)
- AotoKoop Universal Automotive Cold Air Intake Filter Set, Car Air Intake Pipe Kit - Intake ID 3" - Silver (3" Intake Pipe Kit, Silver) (12% off)
- DC Sports EX-5015 Performance Bolt-On Resonated Exhaust Muffler with Clamps and Adapters for Universal Fitment on Most Cars, Sedans, and Trucks - Polished Stainless Steel (49% off)
- Pair of single chamber performance race round universal mufflers 3" (6% off)
- SPARCO QRT-R Race Seat 008012RNR (7% off)
- Sparco R100 Black/Red Seat (8% off)
- Momo MCL32BK3B Steering Wheel (Monte Carlo 320 Leather Red Stich) (9% off)
- MOMO TUN35BK0B Tuner Black 350 mm Leather Steering Wheel (9% off)
- MOMO PRO35BK2B Prototipo Black 350 mm Leather Steering Wheel (15% off)
- MOSTPLUS Adjustable Height Coilovers Struts+Rear Lower Control Arm Subframe Brace Tie Bar Compatible with 1992-1995 Honda Civic EG (5% off)
- SUPERFASTRACING 12V Carbon Ignition Switch Panel Engine Start Push Button LED Toggle Racing Auto (20 percent off)
"Amateurs Don't Use Nitrous Oxide"
- NOS High Performance Energy Drink - Variety Pack- 16fl.oz. (Pack of 15) (24 percent off)
- Nitrous Express 20933-10 GM LS Plate System w/10 lb. Bottle/Brackets 102mm 50-400 HP GM LS Plate System (13 percent off)
- Nitrous Express - 4150 Hitman 4-BBL Nitrous Kit (100-200HP) w/10lb Bottle (40040-10) (6 percent off)
- Nitrous Express - 4150 4-BBL/Gasoline Nitrous Kit (50-300HP) w/10lb Bottle (30040-10) (6 percent off)
- Zex 82040 Square Flange Perimeter Plate Nitrous System with Purple Bottle (16 percent off)
High Performance Track Tires
235/40R18 95W XL FALKEN AZENIS RT-615K+ BW (8 percent off)
255/40R17 94W SL FALKEN AZENIS RT-615K+ BW (5 percent off)
Nitto NT05 High Performance Tire - 275/40R17 98Z (15 percent off)
Kumho Ecsta V730 245/40R18 (8 percent off)
MICHELIN Pilot Sport Cup 2, Track Tire, Sport And High Performance Cars - 245/35ZR19/XL (93Y) (27 percent off)
