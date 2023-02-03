Have Some Blocky Fun With These Great Lego Deals
Let’s get building!
Lego clearly gets cars, and its building sets reflect that. The company regularly releases kits celebrating all the greatest classic cars, race cars, and movie cars. Building a kit is a lovely way to relax, and you get a great model to put on your shelves at the end of it. Or, if you're young at heart, you can scoot them around on the floor making vroom-vroom noises. We don't judge. Check out these deals to score some rad Lego cars at a handy discount.
- LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián (8% off)
- Lego Speed Champions Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro and Aston Martin Vantage GT3 (11% off)
- Lego Technic Ferrari 488 GTE AF Corse #51 (15% off)
- Lego Technic McLaren Senna GTR (20% off)
- Lego Technic Porsche 911 RSR (14% off)
- Lego Technic Formula E Porsche 99X Electric (20% off)
- Lego Technic Monster Jam Megalodon (14% off)
- Lego City Police Car 60312 (20% off)
- Lego Speed Champions Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E Performance & Mercedes-AMG Project One (14% off)
- Lego Speed Champions Koenigsegg Jesko (20% off)
- Lego Technic Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Pull-Back Drag Race Car (20% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
