"Walmart" may not be the first thing that springs to mind when you need automotive gear, but this year, the Black Friday deals are not only good, they're extremely diverse.

Anyone who's been thinking of adding some pep to their pedaling should check out the Hyper Bicycles e-bike range, which has discounts of up to $250. The two-wheeled deals don't stop there, as there are significant savings e-scooters, including Segway's Ninebot Max and Razor's E Prime III. If you're looking for a gift for a gearhead, it's hard to go wrong with the Armor Car Care Gift Pack, especially when it's 47 percent off.

There's $10 off the Lego Technic McLaren Senna GTR, which should make a great gift for any budding automotive enthusiast (or adult—no shame here, we love those things too.) And with winter staring us down, the Noco Boost Plus GB40 is a smart buy, especially when it's discounted by $26.

Follow the links below to grab one of these deals.

Hyper Bicycles E-Ride Electrical Pedal Assist Mountain Bike ($250 off)

Segway Ninebot Max Electric Kick Scooter ($151.99 off)

Razor E Prime III Electric Scooter ($79.99 off)

Armor All Complete Car Care Holiday 9-Piece Gift Pack ($17.93 off)

Sun Joe Max Electric Pressure Washer 13-Amp 2,050 PSI ($70 off)

Black Jack 2-Ton Trolley Jack and Jack Stands Pair ($24 off)

Noco Boost Plus GB40 1,000-Amp Jump Starter ($26 off)

TackLife T8 Pro 18,000 mAh Water-Resistant Car Jump Starter ($100 off)

Hart 215-Piece Mechanic's Tool Set ($58 off)

Pennzoil 25-Foot 4-Gauge Jumper Cables With Carry Bag ($10 off)

Lego Technic McLaren Senna GTR (830-Pieces) ($10 off)

Playmobil Back to the Future Marty's Pickup Truck ($16.69 off)

(The Drive is rounding up all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 auto, bike and tech gear deals you should care about. Check back in regularly so you can save big.)