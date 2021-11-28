You played it smart during Black Friday. Knowing there's generally little for gearheads and the entire weekend would be packed with deals anyway, there was no need to go nuts while your body was still attempting to digest turkey.

Well, just like the Thanksgiving leftovers in your fridge, time is running out as Cyber Monday closes in. It's time to get in full-panic mode as you scramble to find the deals that'll send your bank account to its early grave. Relax, we've been monitoring the market this entire time to find the auto deals that are worthy of your attention. That means you don't need to sift through endless piles of random filters, bulbs, or clamps to find the sale you're looking for.



Walmart and Amazon have been knocking it out of the park all weekend long, and deals on Powerstop Brakes, Undercover Swing Cases, Noco Jumpers, and plenty of weapons to keep your ride clean with are to show for that. However, toys like the Senna Lego Set and select models from Lionel, Estes, and Bachmannwill keep you from going stir crazy until you can start wrenching again.

Here are the links that'll lead you to the impulse buys your heart desires.

Superchips Trail Dash 2 $141.05 Off Walmart

Power Stop Front Brake and Rotor Kits Starting at Under $35.00 Amazon

Noco Boost Plus GB40 1,000-Amp Jump Starter $46 off Walmart

Foxwell NT201 OBD2 Scanner 28% Off Amazon

Pioneer Car Audio Bundle $77 Off Walmart

Up to 20% off UnderCover SwingCase storage box Amazon

25% off Cooper Wayfarer Tires Amazon

Save up to 25% on select Meguiar's products Amazon

Meguiar’s Ultimate Bucket Kit $17 Off Walmart

Apeman 1080p Dash Cam $12.50 Off Walmart

Up to 36% off GOOLOO automotive-jump-starters and automotive-battery-chargers Amazon

Spicer 5-3147X U-Joint Kit 28% Off Amazon

Painless Performance 10102 Classic Customizable 21-Circuit Chassis Harness $10 Off Amazon

Lego Technic McLaren Senna GTR (830-Pieces) $10 off Walmart

Playmobil Back to the Future Marty's Pickup Truck $16.69 off Walmart

(The Drive is rounding up all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 auto, bike and tech gear deals you should care about. Check back in regularly so you can save big.)