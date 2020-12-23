This 'A-Team' Van Comes With a Machine Gun Mounted in the Rear
I love it when a plan comes together.
Are you an ornery, disillusioned veteran of one of America’s disastrous wars abroad? Do you spend your free time roaming the world in search of problems no one else can help with? And do you love it when a plan comes together?
Well buckle up, you sonuvabitch, because it’s time for you to join The A-Team — automotively, at least. The folks at WorldWide Auctioneers are offering up one of six officially-licensed ‘A-Team’ vans for your fanboy pleasure. (DISCLAIMER: B.A Baracus, John “Hannibal” Smith, Howling Mad Murdock, and Templeton Arthur Peck, aka “The Face,” not included with purchase.)
According to WorldWide Auctioneers, this 1979 Chevrolet van was used to promote the A-Team television series in the United States and Canada between 1983 and 1987 — and although it never formally appeared on the show itself, it “was one of the most popular attractions while touring the auto shows,” according to the company.
Read the rest at Task & Purpose
-
RELATEDCanoo’s MPDV Commercial Van Is Flexible Design on a No-Nonsense Electric PlatformYou will not believe how many configurations this thing has.READ NOW
-
RELATEDRivian’s Amazon Delivery Vans Really Exist, And These Photos Show One Testing in PublicDetails are few and far between, but at least it looks good on steelies.READ NOW
-
RELATEDMercedes-Benz eSprinter Electric Van Will Arrive in the US After Ford and GM'sWill it be too late?READ NOW