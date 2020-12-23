This 'A-Team' Van Comes With a Machine Gun Mounted in the Rear

Are you an ornery, disillusioned veteran of one of America’s disastrous wars abroad? Do you spend your free time roaming the world in search of problems no one else can help with? And do you love it when a plan comes together?

Well buckle up, you sonuvabitch, because it’s time for you to join The A-Team — automotively, at least. The folks at WorldWide Auctioneers are offering up one of six officially-licensed ‘A-Team’ vans for your fanboy pleasure. (DISCLAIMER: B.A Baracus, John “Hannibal” Smith, Howling Mad Murdock, and Templeton Arthur Peck, aka “The Face,” not included with purchase.)