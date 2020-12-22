Mansory—That Mansory—Has Tuned a Lawn Mower, and It's Just as Wacky As You'd Expect

As a person with no sense of style whatsoever, I find the entire hypebeast-riddled world of streetwear to be absolutely fascinating. People will pay hundreds of dollars for weird branded stuff like bricks. Why did I not get in on this grift? Clearly, I missed the bus on funding a Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car by selling logo-adorned spatulas and doorstops.
In case your Supreme poppies—which are a real thing—have grown out of control, Mansory and German streetwear store BSTN have teamed up on a fashionable answer: an Air Jordan-inspired riding lawn mower called the BSTN GT XI.
BSTN Premium Sportswear will sell the Air Jordan XI Jubilee Sneakers to celebrate the iconic sneaker's 25th anniversary, and the lawn mower is an even more limited release that will go alongside it.
This one-of-one mower features a carbon-fiber racing-style bucket seat upholstered in leather, a leather-wrapped carbon-fiber steering wheel, BSTN-emblazoned white wall tires and because it's a Mansory collab, as much carbon fiber as you can throw at it. There's even a spoiler, just in case the hood scoop wasn't aggressive enough.