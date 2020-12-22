Mansory—That Mansory—Has Tuned a Lawn Mower, and It's Just as Wacky As You'd Expect

As a person with no sense of style whatsoever, I find the entire hypebeast-riddled world of streetwear to be absolutely fascinating. People will pay hundreds of dollars for weird branded stuff like bricks. Why did I not get in on this grift? Clearly, I missed the bus on funding a Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car by selling logo-adorned spatulas and doorstops.

In case your Supreme poppies—which are a real thing—have grown out of control, Mansory and German streetwear store BSTN have teamed up on a fashionable answer: an Air Jordan-inspired riding lawn mower called the BSTN GT XI.