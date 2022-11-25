The Best Automotive Black Friday Amazon Deals

Amazon is the go-to platform for everything from archery targets to Japanese mayo, but it isn't always the first place we enthusiasts look at for new kit like tools, parts, and accessories. It should be, given almost every single name brand we all trust is on the site. And today, all our favorites feature steep discounts. We've rounded up all the best Black Friday deals we could find, ranging from mechanics tools, power tools, radar detectors, dash cams, jacks, and more. Check out this frankly massive list below.