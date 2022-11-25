The Best Automotive Black Friday Amazon Deals
The best of the best.
Amazon is the go-to platform for everything from archery targets to Japanese mayo, but it isn't always the first place we enthusiasts look at for new kit like tools, parts, and accessories. It should be, given almost every single name brand we all trust is on the site. And today, all our favorites feature steep discounts. We've rounded up all the best Black Friday deals we could find, ranging from mechanics tools, power tools, radar detectors, dash cams, jacks, and more. Check out this frankly massive list below.
Hand Tools
- DeWalt Mechanics Tool Set, 1/4" & 3/8" & 1/2" Drive, SAE/Metric, 205-piece (58% off)
- DeWalt Mechanics Tool Set, SAE and Metric, 1/2, 1/4, 3/8 Drive Sizes, 192-Piece (65% off)
- Craftsman 450-Piece Mechanic's Tool Set (25% off)
- Craftsman Torque Wrench, SAE, 1/2-Inch Drive (35% off)
- Gearwrench 1/2inch Drive Electronic Torque Wrench, 30-340 Nm (22% off)
Power Tools
- DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit, 2-Tool (DCK240C2),Yellow/Black Drill Driver/Impact Combo Kit (37 percent off)
- DeWalt 20V MAX* Cordless Drill Combo Kit , 5-Tool (DCK551D1M1) (36 percent off)
- DeWalt 20V MAX XR Battery, Lithium Ion, 5.0Ah (DCB205) (59 percent off)
- DeWalt 20V Max XR 20V Battery, 5.0-Ah, 2-Pack (DCB205-2) (41% off)
- Milwaukee M12 Fuel Stubby 3/8" Impact Wrench (Bare Tool) (44% off)
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL 3/8" Compact Impact Wrench with Friction Ring - No Charger, No Battery, Bare Tool Only (39% off)
- Milwaukee M18 48-11-1850 5.0 AH Batteries 5.0 18V 48-11-1852 (2 pack) (17% off)
Batteries and Jumpstarters
Garage Tools
- Pro-Lift C-2036D Grey 36" Z-Creeper Seat (59% off)
- QuickJack 5000TL Bundle 5,000lb Portable Car Lift with 110V Power Unit (19% off)
- QuickJack 7000TL Bundle 7,000lb Portable Car Lift with 110V Power Unit (17% off)
- Big Red Torin Steel Jack Stands: 3 Ton (6,000 lb) Capacity, Red, 2 count (19% off)
- Big Red Torin Hydraulic Low Profile Service/Floor Jack with Dual Piston Quick Lift Pump, 4 Ton (31% off)
Off-Road Gear
- KC HiLiTES (332) C3F 3" 12W LED Flood Beam System (7% off)
- Warn 103255 VR EVO 12-S Electric 12V DC Winch with Synthetic Rope (16% off)
- Warn 101040 VRX 45-S Powersports Winch with Handlebar Mounted Switch and Synthetic Rope (17% off)
- Warn 78954 ProVantage 54" Straight Plow Blade (31% off)
- Rhino USA Recovery Tow Strap (3" x 20') (22% off)
- Rhino USA Kinetic Recovery Tow Rope (5/8in x 20ft Green) Heavy Duty Offroad Snatch Strap (22% off)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 160 (23% off)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240 (40% off)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300 (14% off and $90 coupon)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500 (29% off)
Tires
- BFGoodrich All Terrain T/A KO2 Radial Car Tire for Light Trucks, SUVs, and Crossovers, 32x11.50R15/C 113R (17% off)
- Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2, Track Tire, Sport And High Performance Cars - 315/30ZR19 (100Y) (10% off)
- Michelin Pilot Sport A/S 4 235/45ZR18 98Y BSW XL (15% off)
- Firestone Destination X/T All Terrain Tire LT265/70R17 121 (5% off)
Dirtbikes
