Calling all gearheads who like to get their hands dirty! Home Depot's Black Friday deals are live and brimming with savings. The people who will find the most benefit are those that want to kickstart their power tool collection, as the best discounts are on multi-tool kits from Milwaukee, DeWalt, and Ryobi. If a shortage of wrenches or sockets is holding you back from the EV drivetrain swap of your dreams—or maybe just an oil change—check out the tool kit deals from Husky and DeWalt.

Once your jobs are done, and the dust has settled, it's time to clean. Discounts on a wet/dry shop vacuum from Ridgid and pressure washer from Ryobi mean there's no excuse not to have your pride and joy gleaming.

Follow the links below to grab a deal.

Milwaukee M18 Cordless Combo 9-Tool Kit (50% off)

Ryobi One Plus 18-Volt 10-Tool Cordless Automotive Kit (49% off)

Ryobi One Plus 18-Volt Compact 8-Tool Combo Kit (49% off)

M12 Milwaukee 12-Volt Cordless Combo Kit 5-Tool (43% off)

Ryobi One Plus 18-Volt Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit (33% off)

DeWalt 20-Volt Max Cordless Combo 7-Tool Kit (29% off)

Husky 270-Piece Mechanic's Tool Set (50% off)

DeWalt 226-Piece Mechanic's Tool Set (44% off)

Ryobi One Plus 18-Volt Cordless Drill/Driver Kit (61% off)

Ridgid 18-Volt SubCompact Cordless Half-Inch Drill/Driver Kit (34% off)

DeWalt Atomic 20-Volt Max 2-Tool Cordless Compact Drill/Impact Combo Kit (35% off)

Milwaukee M18 Fuel Surge Cordless Impact Driver Starter Kit (56% off)

Milwaukee Shockwave 120-Piece Impact Drill and Screw Driver Bit Set (52% off)

Ryobi One Plus 18-Volt Cordless 3-Speed Impact Wrench Kit (62% off)

Pulsar 2,300/1,800-Watt 80cc Gasoline Inverter Generator (52% off)

Ryobi 1,600-PSI 1.2 GPM Electric Pressure Washer (31% off)

Ridgid 16-Gallon 5-Peak-Horsepower Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum and Accessories (50% off)

Husky 50-250-foot-pound Half-Inch Drive Torque Wrench (44% off)

(The Drive is rounding up all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 auto, bike and tech gear deals you should care about. Check back in regularly so you can save big.)