Save up to $219 on Power Tool Sets at Home Depot’s Memorial Day Sale
Pick up all the right tools for your weekend tasks.
Don't wait until you need a tool and then have to buy it at full price. Get it now on sale and tackle your next task in style. Memorial Day sales are here, and today we're bringing you the best discounted power tools. I paid special attention to the tools that'll help us gearheads keep our vehicles in top shape as well as fit the upgrades we want before summer hits.
Anyone tackling general automotive maintenance needs an impact driver. Those of us focused on taking our rides to the next level with performance upgrades will face a day when we need a drill. Head to Home Depot where you can get all you need at one time and save up to $219 off select power tool kits.
My top picks consist of the top power tool brands and their bestselling products. In the past 24 hours, some of these have already sold out, so don't sleep on these offers.
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
- Save up to $500 in Northern Tool’s Memorial Day sale
- Milwaukee M18 Fuel Cordless Mid-Torque Impact Wrench Kit for $339 at Northern Tool (save $90)
- Milwaukee M12 Cordless 3/8-Inch Lithium-Ion Ratchet for $77.54 at Amazon (save $20)
- Up to $219 off select combo kits at Home Depot
- Save up to $500 in Northern Tool’s Memorial Day sale
- Milwaukee M12 12-Volt Cordless Drill Driver/Impact Driver/Ratchet Kit for $218 at Home Depot (save $199)
- Milwaukee M12 Fuel 12-Volt Cordless Half-Inch Right-Angle Impact Wrench for $179 at Home Depot (save $20)
- Milwaukee M12 Fuel 12-Volt Cordless Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit for $319 at Home Depot (save $89)
- Milwaukee M12 12-Volt Cordless Five-Tool Kit for $349 at Home Depot (save $199)
- DeWalt Atomic 20-Volt Cordless Hammer Drill/Impact Kit with two batteries for $179 at Home Depot (save $90)
- Milwaukee M12 Fuel 12-Volt Cordless Surge Impact and Drill Combo Kit with two batteries for $199 at Home Depot (save $100)
- Ryobi One+ 18V Lithium-Ion High-Performance Battery (six-pack) for $399 at Home Depot (save $108)
- Milwaukee M18 Fuel Cordless Mid-Torque Impact Wrench Kit for $339 at Northern Tool (save $90)
- Milwaukee M12 Cordless 3/8-Inch Lithium-Ion Ratchet for $77.54 at Amazon (save $20)
- Milwaukee M12 Fuel 12-Volt Cordless Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit for $269 at Home Depot (save $129)
- Ryobi One+ 18V Cordless Three-Speed Half-Inch Impact Wrench Kit for $129 at Home Depot (save $93)