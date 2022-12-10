Get Into the Spirit of Giving (and Building) With These Lego Deals
Check out the DeLorean build. It’s uncanny.
With the holidays right around the corner, it's time to start getting into the spirit of giving. Because that's what they're all about, right? For the automotive enthusiast in your family who's also into putting things together (the two often go hand in hand), I'm sure Legos have always been a go-to. With a Lego set, not only do you get to go on the journey of assembling the thing, but you also get an awesome toy afterward. Keep reading, because there are some awesome deals to be had.
- LEGO Technic Jeep Wrangler (20% off)
- LEGO Speed Champions Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E Performance & Mercedes-AMG Project One (14% off)
- LEGO Speed Champions 007 Aston Martin DB5 (10% off)
- LEGO Technic Ferrari 488 GTE “AF Corse #51” (15% off)
- LEGO City Great Vehicles Holiday Camper Van (20% off)
- LEGO Speed Champions Koenigsegg Jesko (20% off)
- LEGO Icons Back to The Future Time Machine (15% off)
- LEGO DC Batman Batmobile Tumbler: Scarecrow Showdown (8% off)
- LEGO Technic Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 (20% off)
- LEGO Speed Champions McLaren Elva (20% off)
- LEGO DC Super Heroes Batmobile: The Penguin Chase (20% off)
