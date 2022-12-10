The War Zone
The Drive

Get Into the Spirit of Giving (and Building) With These Lego Deals

Check out the DeLorean build. It’s uncanny.

byKristen Lee| PUBLISHED Dec 10, 2022 11:00 AM
The GarageNews
Get Into the Spirit of Giving (and Building) With These Lego Deals
Share
Kristen Lee
Kristen LeeView kristen lee's Articles

kristenlee

kristenleeeeeeee

With the holidays right around the corner, it's time to start getting into the spirit of giving. Because that's what they're all about, right? For the automotive enthusiast in your family who's also into putting things together (the two often go hand in hand), I'm sure Legos have always been a go-to. With a Lego set, not only do you get to go on the journey of assembling the thing, but you also get an awesome toy afterward. Keep reading, because there are some awesome deals to be had.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

More From The Drive

AccessoriesDeals