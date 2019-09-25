Best Motorcycle Batteries: Boost Your Bike’s Performance

A great motorcycle battery provides your engine with the power needed to start your bike regardless of the weather conditions. It's the backbone of your bike’s performance. However, not all batteries are the same. You need the right battery that's built for your bike and provides the best performance. Our buying guide offers a rundown of some of the best motorcycle batteries on the market today.

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

An innovative and water-resistant battery that solves most of your energy problems while you are on the road.

Why Buy A Motorcycle Battery? Optimal performance. With a great battery, you will be sure that your bike is operating at its optimal performance in terms of starting power, speed, and acceleration. You won’t have to worry about getting stranded in the middle of the road with a bike that won’t start because of a misfired engine.

With a great battery, you will be sure that your bike is operating at its optimal performance in terms of starting power, speed, and acceleration. You won’t have to worry about getting stranded in the middle of the road with a bike that won’t start because of a misfired engine. Replace your dead battery . If all you get is a clicking sound every time you try to turn the key to start your motorcycle, then you may have a dead battery. Every motorcycle owner will experience this at least once. Consider getting one of the best aftermarket replacements to keep all of your accessories running.

. If all you get is a clicking sound every time you try to turn the key to start your motorcycle, then you may have a dead battery. Every motorcycle owner will experience this at least once. Consider getting one of the best aftermarket replacements to keep all of your accessories running. All-weather capabilities. Do you have trouble starting your bike during the winter? That’s because most stock batteries freeze during the cold season. To solve the problem, you can purchase a premium-quality aftermarket option that will give you enough starting power during winter and any other season. Types of Motorcycle Batteries Wet Cell A wet cell or flooded lead-acid (FLA) battery is the oldest type used in motorcycles. It’s made up of lead (negative) and lead oxide (positive) plates with 35 percent sulfuric acid and 65 percent water. Wet lead-acid batteries aren’t completely sealed, and water tends to evaporate from the lids. Therefore, they need to be topped up regularly with distilled water. Gel Cell Gel Cell batteries are sealed, maintenance-free, and can be installed at any angle. The electrolyte is made up of sulfuric acid mixed with fumed silica that makes the mass gel-like and immobile. These batteries do not experience any gel electrolyte evaporation, spillage, or corrosion issues. They are also resistant to vibration, shock, and extreme temperatures. However, high amperage situations can scar the gel inside and create a “pocket,” which exposes the plates to corrosion and consequently leads to premature battery failure. Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) Most motorcycles use AGM batteries. They have a similar exterior design to a sealed gel battery but have a glass fiber (sponge) between the lead plate. The sponge ensures that the plates can be close to each other while controlling acid movement between them. For that reason, you can have a smaller AGM battery that performs just as well as the larger standard batteries. These batteries are less prone to failure since they are resistant to heat and vibration. Top Brands Battery Tender Since its inception in 1965, Battery Tender has graced the industry with high-quality batteries, chargers, jump starters, and other automotive accessories. The company is headquartered in Deland, Fla., and its products feature the most innovative designs and technologies that offer fast charging and quick-connect convenience. One of its top-quality batteries for motorcycles is the Battery Tender Supersmart. Yuasa Yuasa is an American battery manufacturer, which was founded in 1979. It’s a subsidiary company of GS Yuasa, an international manufacturer of lead-acid batteries. Yuasa manufactures batteries for motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs, scooters, snowmobiles, and personal watercraft. One of its cheapest lead-acid batteries is the Yuasa YUAM. Shorai Shorai was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, Calif. It’s an international manufacturer of lithium-ion power sports batteries, which are more efficient than traditional lead-acid batteries. One of its high-performance lithium batteries is the Shorai Lithium Battery. Motorcycle Battery Pricing Under $100: Most of the cheap batteries are designed with thinner lead plates that are cost-efficient. They will discharge faster and need more charging cycles than the more expensive options. They also have shorter battery life in comparison.

Most of the cheap batteries are designed with thinner lead plates that are cost-efficient. They will discharge faster and need more charging cycles than the more expensive options. They also have shorter battery life in comparison. Over $100: Select a quality brand if you are budgeting this much for a battery. That’s the only way to guarantee that you are paying for quality components that will last longer and require minimal maintenance than cheaper alternatives. Key Features Power Rating Take note of the battery’s technical details and, most importantly, the power rating or voltage. Most batteries are 12 volts, but you can find low-voltage batteries for smaller motorbikes. Choosing a battery with a higher power rating won’t damage your motorbike as long as it’s a compatible model. However, you may pay more for the extra volts and performance boost. Battery Life Look into the promised service life of the battery. Battery life is typically measured in cycles, and most motorcycle batteries offer a service life ranging from 500 to 1,200 cycles. Obviously, finding one with a long battery life means that you won’t have to spend more on replacements, but it also means that the battery is powerful enough to last through whatever conditions you may subject it to. Cold Cranking Amps (CCA) Cold-cranking amps is the power supplied by the battery to bring (crank) an engine to life. The term is mostly used for starter batteries that need to produce short bursts of power to start an engine that has been inactive for a long time. It’s determined by the amps a 12-volt battery can produce in 30 seconds at zero degrees Fahrenheit. A battery with a high CCA (400 and above) is sure to start a motorbike that has been left sitting idle in the cold winter. Other Considerations Compatibility: Not all motorcycle batteries are universal fits for your bike. You need to get one that’s designed for your bike; otherwise, you may experience fitting and electrical system issues. Note the manufacturer’s specifications when it comes to what type of bike the battery is designed for.

Not all motorcycle batteries are universal fits for your bike. You need to get one that’s designed for your bike; otherwise, you may experience fitting and electrical system issues. Note the manufacturer’s specifications when it comes to what type of bike the battery is designed for. Maintenance: Look for a battery that doesn’t require too much maintenance. The new battery should maintain its qualities throughout its service life, and you should only have to worry about charging it after a reasonable period. Sealed batteries require less maintenance because they are protected from leakages. Best Motorcycle Battery Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Motorcycle Battery Overall: Shorai Lithium Battery

Amazon

Shorai is a low-maintenance, 12-volt, lead-acid battery that only weighs one pound. It’s one of the lightest motorcycle batteries on the market and won’t make a significant weight difference on your bike. The outer casing is made of a damage-resistant military carbon composite case, and the battery cells are protected from sulfation, which is when the battery degrades from being inactive and eventually fails. Shorai is a safe and eco-friendly battery that doesn’t contain lead or poisonous acids, and it doesn’t emit poisonous gases when being maintained. The unit can hold an unloaded charge for a year without maintenance. It’s designed to be an OEM fit, and the battery comes with high-density adhesive foam sheets that can be applied on a large battery box to make it a perfect fit. However, one of the downsides of this product is that it may discharge fast when in use, and you may have to recharge it in less than a week. Also, it’s efficient as a lithium-ion battery but not as powerful as most lead-acid batteries. It’s also expensive. Despite that, the battery can power extra accessories on your bike, such as anti-theft alarms, and is recommended for off-road motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value Motorcycle Battery: Yuasa YUAM

Amazon

Yuasa is a 12-volt, lead-acid battery that offers a 30 percent improvement in your bike’s cranking performance. It comes as a dry cell with no acid included, and the unit includes convenient seal caps with a rubber lining to prevent acid seepage. It’s also designed with Sulfate stop technology to prolong the battery life. The battery weighs 4.6 pounds, and the housing is made of polypropylene material, which is extremely resistant to corrosion and extreme weather conditions. Its eight amps per hour dry charged plates can retain about 70 percent of charge when initially filled with acid. There are thin-plate separators within its structure that allow you to install two extra plates per cell. A major drawback of this product is that you have to purchase the electrolyte separately. That’s an inconvenience since there are no instructions on the right amount of electrolyte to use. You may also have a hard time installing the battery due to its weight and size. Despite that, the battery is an affordable product recommended for dirt bikes. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Motorcycle Battery Honorable Mention: Battery Tender Supersmart

Amazon