Best Motorcycle Earbuds: Crank Up the Music on Your Next Ride
These top motorcycle earbuds are comfortable, reliable, and affordable
One way to enhance your motorcycle adventure is by listening to your favorite tunes while you're on the go. The best motorcycle earbuds are designed to be low profile so they fit comfortably and snugly in all conditions. Our buying guide will help you find the top motorcycle earbuds no matter what type of riding you do.
- Best OverallHoliper Bluetooth 5.0 EarbudsSummarySummaryThese Bluetooth wireless earbuds provide eight hours of playback time, take one hour to charge, and are waterproof, sweatproof, and lightweight. The ear tips are soft and comfortable.ProsProsYou don't have to worry about losing the earbuds when removing your helmet. The sound is loud and clear, the alto and treble are bright, and the bass is powerful.ConsConsThey may not work with a half helmet or pair with all devices. The magnetic snap can be awkward to use, and the cord may inhibit a proper fit.
- Best ValueAvantree Apico Mini Bluetooth EarbudSummarySummaryThese earbuds fit in your ear without being noticeable and are ergonomically designed to fit the shape of your ear canal. They are compatible with most Bluetooth-enabled devices.ProsProsThey are tiny, low profile, and easy to set up. They fit snugly inside your ears under the helmet, and you can hear clearly at highway speeds.ConsConsThe battery life is not very long, and it’s challenging to use with phone calls because the connection may break in and out. Also, the Bluetooth range is not very good.
- Honorable MentionSnug Phones Wireless Silicone Bluetooth Ear Plug HeadphonesSummarySummaryThese earbuds sit inside your ear canal, preventing them from moving. They are waterproof, have a mic for answering phone calls, and have a battery life of eight to 12 hours.ProsProsYou can hear music even with a loud exhaust, a half helmet, and no windscreen. Also, the earbuds stay in place when you're putting on your helmet.ConsConsThey may not work well with a modular or full-face helmet because the cord is too short. Also, the buttons may be too difficult to operate when you're wearing gloves.
Benefits of Motorcycle Earbuds
- Block out the wind. Wind noise can be loud, distracting, and at times uncomfortable for motorcycle riders. Under helmet, earbuds are good at blocking out the wind and providing other noise reduction features so you can concentrate on the road.
- Listen to music. The best motorcycle earbuds will enable you to listen to your favorite songs while you're on the road either commuting to work or taking a road trip.
- Talk to people. The best Bluetooth earbuds for motorcycle riding will allow you to talk on the phone and communicate with other riders who have similarly connected devices. Wireless Bluetooth earphones come with a mic and allow you to make and receive phone calls.
Types of Motorcycle Earbuds
Wireless
These days, a lot of earbuds are Bluetooth enabled. The best Bluetooth earbuds for motorcycle riding allow you to ride carefree without worrying about wires that may pull, tug, tangle, or get in the way. This is crucial because you don't want to fiddle with your earbud's wiring while you're trying to concentrate on the road.
Wired
One of the advantages of wired earbuds is that they tend to be less expensive. In addition, you don’t have to worry about battery life, and they are compatible with nearly any device that has a headphone jack. The downside, however, is that if the cable is too short, it may be hard to ride with them attached to your device. Plus, they may pull free from your phone or MP3 player if you make big or sudden movements.
Top Brands
Avantree
Avantree was founded in 2004 and is based in San Jose, Calif. The company designs high-quality smartphone and tablet-based Bluetooth accessories for the world's most popular gadgets. We recommend its Avantree Apico Mini Bluetooth Earbud.
Snug Phones
Snug Phones is a Canadian company based in Langley, BC. The founders are athletes and motorcyclists who wanted to create earbuds that are comfortable and long-lasting. One popular pair of earbuds are the Snug Phones wireless silicone Bluetooth earplug headphones.
EAOS SlimBuds
This Philadelphia-based company creates helmet and glove-friendly earbuds for motorcycle, bicycle, and ATV riding. Its wireless earbuds were designed by two bikers who felt the motorcycle industry lacked quality audio systems.
JLab Audio
Founded in 2005, JLab’s mission is to enhance consumer’s lives with incredible sound, inspired design, and innovative technology. The company launched in 2005 and is based in Carlsbad, Calif. One of its top products is the JLab Audio JBuds Air True Wireless Signature Bluetooth Earbuds.
Shure
Shure Radio Company was founded in 1925 in downtown Chicago. The company has been making premium microphones and audio equipment ever since. One of its most popular, noise-canceling products is the Shure SE215-CL Sound Isolating Earphones with Single Dynamic MicroDriver.
Motorcycle Earbuds Pricing
- Under $20: You can find various types of earbuds for less than $20, but many of them will have wires, and they won’t necessarily be geared specifically towards motorcycling.
- $20-$50: You can find some Bluetooth-enabled earbuds in this price range. Some may be bulkier than others and lack some of the features provided by more expensive options.
- $50-$100: The best wireless earbuds for motorcycle riding will have a premium price tag. These Bluetooth-compatible units are generally more durable, reliable, and have a longer battery life than cheaper devices. Some products even exceed this price range but aren’t necessarily better overall.
Key Features
Comfort
One of the most important features when it comes to motorcycle earbuds is finding a pair that feels comfortable both with or without a helmet. When you're wearing the best earbuds for motorcycle riding, you should feel little to no discomfort. If they don't feel right, it can be distracting, which can be dangerous.
Weatherproof/Shockproof
If you ride your motorcycle in various types of weather conditions, you will need a pair of earbuds that can withstand the elements. Check to see if the product is water-resistant so it can endure the rain. Also, if you ride on bumpy roads, you will need a pair that is shockproof so they can withstand all sorts of vibrations.
Durability
While you may be tempted to buy cheap motorcycle earbuds, they may not last as long as more expensive brands. Choose a product that is solid in structure and materials and that will hold up over time. Avoid flimsy earbuds because you will probably need to replace them after a short period of use.
Other Considerations
- Low Profile: Low profile earbuds for helmets tend to be more comfortable than the average earbud. Low profile earbuds seamlessly grip your ears and don't stick out. A helmet can put pressure on your ears, and if the earbuds don't fit correctly or are bulky, they will cause discomfort.
- Added Features: Certain brands of biker earbuds have featured such as noise cancellation and noise isolation. Some are sweatproof or have radio functions that allow you to listen to the news as well as music. Other earbuds provide separate power buttons and volume control for more versatility.
Best Motorcycle Earbuds Reviews & Recommendations 2019
Best Motorcycle Earbuds Overall: Holiper Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds
These Bluetooth wireless earbuds with microphone are compatible with iOS, Android, MP3 players, laptops, and more. They provide eight hours of playback time, take one hour to charge, and are waterproof and sweatproof. The earbuds and neckband are lightweight, and the ear tips are soft and comfortable.
You can listen to music and hear GPS directions when you're wearing a three-quarter, open-face helmet. Also, you don't have to worry about losing the earbuds when removing your helmet because they hang on your neck with a magnetic clip. The sound is loud and works perfectly. The alto and treble are bright, and the bass is powerful.
There have been some complaints that the earbuds don't pair with all devices. Also, the cord may make it challenging to get a proper fit in your ears; if you pull too far in one direction, the opposite side can fall out. Also, the magnetic snap can be awkward to use, and they may not work if you have a half helmet.
Best Motorcycle Earbuds Value: Avantree Apico Mini Bluetooth Earbud
These earbuds are mainly for listening to music at home or on the go. The device is small enough to fit in your ear without being noticeable by others and is ergonomically designed to fit the shape of your ear canal without sticking out. The earbuds are compatible with most Bluetooth-enabled devices, and the device indicates whether it's on or off and connected to your device.
What sets this product apart from its competitors is its low price. The earbuds are also very tiny and low profile, and the sound quality is above average. They are easy to set up and use, and even if you have a big head, they fit snugly inside your ears under the helmet where they take up hardly any room. You can hear clearly at highway speeds, and they seamlessly play music and deliver GPS directions.
One problem with these earbuds is the battery life is not very long. Also, it’s challenging to use with phone calls because the connection may break in and out, and it may be hard to hear the person on the other end. Finally, the Bluetooth range is not very good.
Best Motorcycle Earbuds Honorable Mention: Snug Phones Wireless Silicone Bluetooth Ear Plug Headphones
These earbuds are made with a micro-speaker that sits inside the ear canal, which prevents them from moving. They feature an IPX6 waterproof rating, so they are sweatproof and can still function in the rain. They include a mic for answering phone calls, and the manufacturer claims they provide eight to 12 hours of nonstop music.
One of the best features is that you can hear music even with a loud exhaust. The battery life and sound quality are great, and the controls extend down below your helmet, which allows you to make adjustments. The sound is so good you don't even have to crank the device to maximum volume when you're wearing a half helmet and don't have a windscreen. In addition, the earbuds stay in place when you're putting on your helmet.
One downside is that these earbuds may not work well with a modular or full-face helmet because the cord is too short. Also, the instructions for syncing the Bluetooth may be confusing, and the buttons may be too difficult to operate when you're wearing gloves.
Tips
- When selecting a pair of earbuds, look for a product that provides several fittings so you can adjust the size so they are comfortable (and won’t fall out) no matter how small or large your ear canals are.
- Ensure the Bluetooth earpieces are compatible with your iPhone, iPad, Android, or other electronic device before you purchase them.
- Remember that earbuds can be used on and off your motorcycle. If you purchase sweat-resident earbuds, you can wear them to the gym or when you’re working in the yard.
- For the best audio experience, be sure to clean your ears regularly, using approved wax removal methods or by consulting a physician. Avoid using Q tips because they can damage your ears.
- Make sure your earbuds and your hands are clean when you insert the product into your ear canal to prevent bacteria from forming. This can lead to an infection.
- It's a good idea to remove your earbuds every few hours so your ears can rest for a little while. Also, be aware that people with sensitive skin or allergies may be irritated by products with rubber ear tips.
FAQs
Q: Is it legal to wear earbuds while riding a motorcycle?
A: Check with your state's laws. In Ohio, for example, headphones or earbuds are prohibited while driving; however, headphones built into motorcycle helmets are exempt. Some regions may allow motorcyclists to use earbuds in a single ear only.
Q: What if my device doesn’t pair with my Bluetooth motorcycle earbuds?
A: Be sure to follow the manufacturer's directions to pair your Bluetooth earbuds with your mobile device. Also, make sure the product is compatible with the type of device you plan on connecting to the earbuds.
Q: Can I talk to someone when I'm on a motorcycle, or will the earbuds just pick up the noise of the bike?
A: This depends on several factors. First, you need to make sure you have a product that comes with a mic. Also, some products are better than others at canceling out background noise, such as wind and the bike’s pipes. For the best talk clarity, consider purchasing a helmet with Bluetooth speakers and headphones built-in, such as a Sena.
Final Thoughts
Our pick for the best motorcycle earbuds is the Holiper Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds. They are waterproof, lightweight, sound good, and you won't lose them when you remove your helmet.
For a more budget-friendly pick, consider the Avantree Apico Mini Bluetooth Earbud.
Let us know what type of motorcycle earbuds you prefer in the comment section below.
