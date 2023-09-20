The Best Modular Motorcycle Helmets: An Adaptable Helmet That’ll Keep You Safe

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

One of my biggest annoyances with motorcycling is not being able to just talk to someone at a stoplight. I mean, I could get a good motorcycle comms system and talk to my fellow riders, but not everyone has one. And if you’ve ever had to talk to someone with a full-face helmet on, you know how you end up unintentionally screaming at them. That’s where a good modular motorcycle helmet comes in.

A modular helmet is a type of full-face helmet that actually flips the entire face shield and chin bar portion up so that you can have a nice conversation with whoever’s on your ride or you’ve met up along the way. But there are a ton available. So where do you start your search? Right here, with me and The Drive. Let’s talk about the best modular motorcycle helmets that are available right now.

Our Methodology

I’ve been riding motorcycles since I was 17 years old, much to my parent’s displeasure. I may have bought my first bike, an ‘86 Kawasaki Ninja 600, while they were on vacation and I didn’t have a license. Sorry, folks.

But since then, I went legal and have been reviewing motorcycles and motorcycle gear for over a decade. I’ve tried just about every motorcycle helmet brand, along with a host of great modular motorcycle helmets. At this point, I think I know what to look out for, i.e. comfort, noise cancellation, safety, and construction.

So when I put this buying guide together, I used all that experience and knowledge to inform my decisions, along with some hands-on testing, and came up with the list below. But, as with anything, I reserve the right to change my mind on a whim. Well, not a whim, but rather when new helmets launch, features come to existing helmets, or quality degrades or improves for other manufacturers.

Best Modular Motorcycle Helmets: Reviews & Recommendations

Best Overall: AGV Sportmodular

SEE IT Pros Lightweight Good looking Safe Full carbon shell Cons Chin liner can itch if you have a beard

I’ve been using AGV’s Sportmodular helmet for a handful of years now, and it’s been one of my favorite helmets to grab whenever I want to take a ride with friends or just myself. It’s the best of the bunch, and I’ve got reasons why.

First off, it’s incredibly light. Most full-face helmets are pretty heavy. And modular helmets tend to be heavier, as they have a flip-up mechanism that adds weight to the front of the helmet itself. However, thanks to AGV using a full carbon fiber shell, this helmet weighs in at just 3.2 pounds. That’s nothing and nothing is great for when you go on long rides and don’t want a lot of neck and shoulder strain. It’s also an incredibly safe helmet, thanks to its 5-density multi-layer EPS liner, shell design, and ventilation system.

About my only complaint with the Sportmodular helmet is that the chin guard liner that helps reduce wind noise within the helmet can itch your beard, at least if you’re someone like me who has one. It gets annoying, though I could probably do a better job at shaving.

Best Budget: HJC i90 Syrex

SEE IT Pros Inexpensive Lightweight Bluetooth ready Moisture-wicking Cons Pinlock sold separately Can be tight with some heads

Though many have regarded HJC as a budget brand in the past, relegated to the bargain bin, the company has stepped up its game in terms of protection and quality. But it’s kept the prices, which is great and why I entrusted it to protect my daughter who’s learning how to ride herself. It’s also why the i90 Syrex is on this list.

I’ve been incredibly impressed by my daughter’s HJC, both in terms of quality and comfort. She’s only ever really complained when she switched from a regular bicycle helmet to the HJC as the HJC is, understandably, heavier. But this i90 Syrex is pretty dang lightweight for a modular motorcycle helmet, weighing just 3.79 pounds. It’s also Bluetooth-ready and features a moisture-wicking inner liner which will keep you nice and dry even in the heat of our globally hotter summers.

And while the price is incredibly easy on your wallet, you do sacrifice a few things, including an included Pinlock system which would keep your shield fog-free. Likewise, some owners have reported that it can be tight on some heads, but there are a few different liner options available to you and you should measure your head before hitting Buy It Now.

Best Premium: Shoei Neotech 2

SEE IT Pros Shoei quality and safety Multiple exhaust and air inlets Incredibly comfortable Great noise reduction Cons Price

A Shoei helmet literally once saved my life, as I hit a cliff wall at about 40 mph, rag-dolled, and found myself lying across the road after scrapping said helmet across some seriously sharp rocks. There were three ¼-inch gouges that would’ve been in my skull had I not been wearing it.

Since then, while I’ve trusted other brands with my safety, I still have my trusty Shoei helmet and the company has continued that safety excellence in every helmet it produces, including the new Neotech 2. This modular helmet uses all of Shoei’s latest safety advancements and criteria but shoves it all into a great modular helmet design. It also has multiple exhaust and air inlets to keep you cool, incredible noise reduction capabilities, and is super comfortable.

That said, it’s my premium pick for a reason. At the time of writing, it’ll set you back $800. Now, that’s a lot. However, as mentioned above both when I started this description and above, your helmet is the most important piece of motorcycle safety equipment you’ll ever purchase. Why not go for the best of the best?

Best Offroad: Schuberth E2

SEE IT Pros Great for offroad adventures Removable pad system Plug-and-play ready for Sena 50S comms Tool-less shield swap Cons Only two shell sizes Expensive

Though most modular helmets are for the street, not everyone likes pavement. Why couldn’t offroaders enjoy the benefits of a modular helmet, too? Well, Schuberth thought the same thing when it brought out the company’s E2 offroading modular helmet.

This helmet comes packed with Schuberth’s legendary quality and design, including an awesome removable pad system for easy washing, a plug-and-play setup ready for Sena’s 50S comms system, and offers a tool-less shield swap that’s as easy as counting to three. It also has a reinforced carbon fiber shell, and the brand’s Coolmax pad system for further comfort and safety.

There are some things to know about, however, including that it only comes in two shell sizes: XS-LG and XL-3XL. That can make sizing the Schuberth a little difficult without trying it on. Likewise, the pads and inner foam need breaking in to give you that perfect fit. And that’ll take time and literal sweat.

Best Full Carbon Fiber: Klim TK1200

SEE IT Pros Full carbon fiber shell Pinlock included Incredibly lightweight Transitions faceshield Cons Needs breaking in

Last but not least, we have a full carbon fiber from Klim, one of the most well-known, and world-known, brands in the motorcycle industry. And boy, does this modular helmet have everything you could ever need or want.

Constructed with a heat-polymerized molded carbon shell, the Klim is exceptionally light, weighing just 3.2 pounds. However, whereas other incredibly lightweight helmets sacrifice noise reduction for lightness, the Klim’s aerodynamics were designed to reduce aero acoustics and offer a far quieter ride compared to others within the field. It’s also equipped with a Transitions-built Pinlock face shield that darkens with the sunlight to give you a perfect field of vision no matter what time you ride. Further, a removable and washable, moisture-wicking, hypoallergenic 3D comfort liner folds around your head for a perfect fit.

About my only complaint is that it’s expensive and, like the Schuberth, it’ll need breaking in. However, it’s a helluva piece of kit and that Transitions face shield is a game changer as prior to this offering, you’d need to have a second shield and manually swap between a tinted shield and a clear one.

Our Verdict on the Best Modular Motorcycle Helmets

My favorite modular motorcycle helmet goes to AGV’s Sportmodular. I’ve been riding with this helmet for a while now and it’s easily one of the most comfortable, quiet, and safe helmets I have in my vast collection. However, any of my other picks will suit you well for years to come too. So take your pick and be extremely happy.

What to Consider When Choosing a Modular Motorcycle Helmet

Here’s what you should look out for when you’re choosing a new modular motorcycle helmet.

Construction

Your helmet is the most important piece of motorcycle safety gear. It literally protects what makes you you. So I’m not about to skimp on the construction and safety a helmet can provide. I want to see carbon fiber, a few layers of EPS high-density foam, good padding, solid locks, and a good D-ring system.

Price

Prices for modular helmets range across brands. However, you’ll likely be spending about $350 to $800 for a good-quality modular helmet.

FAQs

You’ve got questions. The Drive has answers.

What’s the point of a modular motorcycle helmet?

Essentially, comfort and easier speaking inbetween riders. Seriously, have you ever had to yell because you and your fellow riders both have a full-face helmet and can’t hear each other?

Can you ride a motorcycle with a modular helmet flipped up?

You can, but shouldn’t as it won’t protect you in the event of a crash or accident. Also, the wind will catch it and pull your head backward, which isn’t fun.

Is a modular motorcycle helmet as safe as a full-face helmet?

Yeah, it absolutely is, as it protects your entire face.