Here’s How to Check If Your Motorcycle Helmet Is Expired

​I’ve talked at length about why motorcycle gear matters, as well as how to find your perfect helmet for your next riding adventure. But what I haven’t dived into was how helmets actually expire. Yep, like milk, cheese, and JNCOs (no, I’m not happy they’re back), your motorcycle helmet comes with an expiration date. Yet while milk, cheese, and awful fashion outwardly show expressions of their expiration, your helmet does not. It’s up to you to both know what to look for, how to check it, what can cause it to prematurely expire, and what to do when it expires. I’ll give you a hint on that last one, you start scrolling for a new one. So, for the old hats that forgot your helmet goes bad, the newbies who weren’t aware, and the squids who think it’s fake, I’m gonna take you to school. We’re gonna go through the ins and outs of a helmet’s expiration, its construction, and more. Let’s hit the books. The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Jonathon Klein The expiration date exposed!

Helmets Expire? You betcha. And there’s a good reason for expiration dates. While the outward appearance of a helmet is one of solid and sturdy and something that won’t degrade over time, it’s the inner portion that can. Specifically, I’m talking about the part that’s under the outer carbon kevlar or plastic shell and over the plush liner: the expanded polystyrene (EPS) foam. This piece of a helmet’s construction is to provide impact absorption in the case of an accident, fall, or crash. However, because of its makeup, heat, sweat, time, and other factors, it can begin to degrade the foam’s density and cause it to lose its effectiveness over time. There are other factors that can cause the EPS liner to expire, chief among them a crash, fall, or accident.

The exact thing that your helmet is designed to protect you against will also cause it to expire. When you’re involved in a wreck or accidentally drop your helmet onto the pavement, that EPS liner absorbs the impact and can degrade. Fissures in the EPS can occur, as well as wholesale sections breaking free of the helmet’s outer shell. When that occurs, the protection it affords to your skull flies out the window and you might as well be riding around town with a beanie. As for an accidental drop situation, I’m not talking about you losing grip of your helmet from a foot or two and it hitting the grass, mud, dirt, or even some pavement. But if you drop it from three to four feet or more and it hits tarmac or a large rock, you’re gonna want to look for a new helmet.

Jonathon Klein What's inside the helmet?

The Average Expiration Date of a Motorcycle Helmet It's between five and seven years, which gives you a lot of use. And for comparison’s sake, how many things in your house have a five- to seven-year lifespan? Not many, as we have chosen conspicuous consumption over lifetime service, apart from my Benchmade knife. That said, expiration dates range from manufacturer to manufacturer. Here’s a quick guide to most of the top manufacturers and each’s respective expiration dates. Icon: 3-5 years Alpinestars: 5 years HJC: 3-5 years AGV: 7 years Schuberth: 5-7 years Shoei: 5 years Fox: 5 years Fly: 5 years Klim: 5 years Arai: 7 years Bell: 3 years

Jonathon Klein You won't have to slice and dice your own to find it, don't worry.