What Exactly Is a Motorcycle Swingarm?

Although it offers a unique driving experience, a motorcycle is a lot like a car. It has many of the same parts and mechanicals — an engine, wheels and tires, brakes, throttle, headlights, taillights, turn signals and a plethora of other bits. There are, however, some key differences between the two, one of which is a motorcycle’s swingarm. You might have heard the term in conversation between riders about how a lack of travel broke their spine. (Hello, Ducati Diavel!) The term refers to a specific part of a motorcycle’s rear suspension setup that’s wholly unlike a car’s suspension. It’s a part important enough to warrant a proper breakdown.

(Disclosure: When Guides & Gear wanted to do a big series on motorcycle parts, riding methods, payload carrying, and a few other stories for two-wheeled lovers, Honda came through and sent us a 2021 Honda Ridgeline and CRF450RX to play with. Look for more stories soon.) Given that motorcycles remain abstract items to much of the population—as well as new riders—The Drive’s Guides & Gear team is here to teach you the lingo. We’re going to bring you up to speed on the most important parts of a motorcycle and indoctrinate you into the rider community, so let’s dive in with everything you need to know about the swingarm.

Jonathon Klein The swingarm connected to the rear wheel of the CRF450RX.

What Is a Swingarm and How Does It Work? A motorcycle’s swingarm is an H- or L-shaped suspension part that connects the chassis, or frame, of the motorcycle to its rear wheel. The swingarm is attached to a motorcycle’s chassis via a swingarm pivot bolt, which allows the swingarm and rear wheel and tire to move up and down with the undulations of the road—in conjunction with a shock and spring. This gives the motorcycle’s rear suspension travel, which is the distance between the top of the suspension stroke and the bottom at which the suspension can travel no more.

Jonathon Klein A full view of the CRF450RX's swingarm.