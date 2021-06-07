Aside from the seat, a motorcycle’s handlebars are the primary connection between human and machine. There’s a natural power that comes with extending your arms and gripping each side of the bar while conjuring memories of that first Big Wheels ride. “This is it,” you think. “This is real freedom.” You’re in control, you can go anywhere, you can do anything. Once you make that connection with your two-wheeler, the mind starts to wander, and you wonder how you can personalize your chariot. It could be a new sprocket, underglow, a windscreen delete, or it could be a new set of that connection to the motorcycle: the handlebars. Few customizations to a motorcycle can make as significant a difference as a new set of handlebars.

Swapping in a new set of handlebars can change the aesthetics, ergonomics, and the steering feel and performance of the motorcycle all in one shot. It can be done in just a day in the garage, too, so DIYers with a little passion can switch things up fairly easily. To a degree, the job is as simple as taking things off and swapping bars, but there are some tips and tricks to know before diving in. Join us as the Guides & Gear editors explain how to swap motorcycle handlebars. The Basics of Motorcycle Handlebar Installation Estimated Time Needed: A few hours Skill Level: Beginner to intermediate Vehicle System: Steering Motorcycle Wrenching Safety Working on your motorcycle can be dangerous and messy, so here’s exactly what you’ll need to ensure you don’t die, get maimed, or lose a finger and that you keep your jeans, shirt, and skin spotless — hopefully. Safety glasses

Mechanic gloves

Gas can, if necessary

Harley-Davidson Some motorcycles feature turn signals attached to the handlebars.

Everything You’ll Need To Remove a Motorcycle Gas Tank We’re not psychic nor are we snooping through your toolbox or garage. Here’s exactly what you’ll need to get the job done. Tool List Power drill

Drill bits, if necessary

Allen wrench set

Torx bits, if necessary

Wrench and socket set

Screwdriver set

Shop rags and/or towels

Siphon pump

Wire cutters, if necessary

Needle-nose pliers

Adhesive dissolver Parts List New handlebars

New grips, if necessary

New wiring and/or cables, if necessary

New mirrors, if necessary Organizing your tools and gear so everything is easily reachable will save precious minutes waiting for your handy-dandy child or four-legged helper to bring you what you need. You’ll also need a flat workspace, such as a garage floor, driveway, or street parking. Check your local laws to make sure you’re not violating any codes when using the street. We aren’t getting your ride out of the clink.

Zero Many handlebars bolt right on top of the fork tree.

Handlebar Fitment Issues To Consider Planning your swap is key to making it a smooth job, as with any DIY project. Take note of and plan for these aspects of your current and new handlebars to make sure everything will fit and work correctly. Width : Width refers to how wide the handlebars stretch and how wide the grip is. Make sure the new handlebars are wide enough to fit all of your attachments, and select the width based on the riding position you desire.

: Width refers to how wide the handlebars stretch and how wide the grip is. Make sure the new handlebars are wide enough to fit all of your attachments, and select the width based on the riding position you desire. Height : Height refers to how tall the actual handlebars are. The height of the handlebars will affect your seating position, how your shoulders are positioned, visibility, and steering feel, so make sure you test out the position before purchasing.

: Height refers to how tall the actual handlebars are. The height of the handlebars will affect your seating position, how your shoulders are positioned, visibility, and steering feel, so make sure you test out the position before purchasing. Rise : Your motorcycle might have risers, the pieces that raise the handlebars up above the top bridge. Some handlebars have built-in risers, while others might feature separate parts or not have risers at all. Take note of where you’d like your handlebars to sit and adjust, add, or delete risers as you wish. Know that in doing this, it could affect the length of the cables and wires you need.

: Your motorcycle might have risers, the pieces that raise the handlebars up above the top bridge. Some handlebars have built-in risers, while others might feature separate parts or not have risers at all. Take note of where you’d like your handlebars to sit and adjust, add, or delete risers as you wish. Know that in doing this, it could affect the length of the cables and wires you need. Pullback/Sweep/Reach : Pullback is how much the handlebars bend back toward the rider. This can affect how the current setup sits and works on new handlebars.

: Pullback is how much the handlebars bend back toward the rider. This can affect how the current setup sits and works on new handlebars. Diameter : Diameter refers to the exterior diameter of the handlebars. Some brackets might only accept specific diameters, so make sure yourse match up.

: Diameter refers to the exterior diameter of the handlebars. Some brackets might only accept specific diameters, so make sure yourse match up. Brake, Clutch, and Throttle Cables and Wiring : During the process of switching handlebars, you might also have to negotiate placement of your brackets, as well as the lengths and positions of the wiring as well as clutch, brake, and throttle cables. This could mean new cables for added length, shortening existing cables, changing brake lines, or rerouting wiring.

: During the process of switching handlebars, you might also have to negotiate placement of your brackets, as well as the lengths and positions of the wiring as well as clutch, brake, and throttle cables. This could mean new cables for added length, shortening existing cables, changing brake lines, or rerouting wiring. Brake, Clutch, and Throttle Inputs: During the process of switching handlebars, you can also swap out your brake levers and clutch levers with lighter, heavier, adjustable, shorter, or longer levers. You can also change the throttle’s grip to something more to your liking.

Harley-Davidson Different motorcycles use different mounting gear, as well.