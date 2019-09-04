Best Summer Motorcycle Gloves: Stay Cool While Protecting Your Hands

Gloves are an essential part of your riding gear, even in the summer. If you crash, there's a good chance your hands will hit the pavement, which can be very damaging, especially at high speeds. The best summer motorcycle gloves will help you avoid painful road rash that can harm your skin, bones, and soft tissues. Check out our summer motorcycle gloves review to find the best products in the industry.

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

They may get slippery when it rains, and the color may run when they’re wet, which can stain your hands. Also, the Velcro may lose some of its stickiness.

They are really comfortable, and they provide good protection against road rash should you become involved in an accident. It's relatively easy to use your bike's hand controls with them on.

These gloves are made of soft, thin premium leather and are infused with a gel-padded palm for comfort. The cuffs have an adjustable Velcro closure to ensure proper fit.

The gloves may run small, so they may not be true to size. The manufacturer recommends not putting them in the dryer or exposing them to direct heat during storage.

The palm of the gloves are made of a non-slip material and shockproof SBR foam for better throttle control. They are also comfortable, breathable, and cool.

These gloves have a shell on the knuckles made of carbon fiber for optimal protection. The thumb and forefinger are touchscreen-compatible, and the company provides a lifetime warranty.

They may stain your hands, and the Velcro on the wrist may pop off after minimal use. The gloves may also tear after a short period of time.

The thumb and palm are reinforced for protection and durability without compromising grip control. They're thick, tough, breathable, comfortable, stylish, and true to size.

These gloves are lightweight with molded hard knuckle protection for strength and durability. They are nylon and leather with 3D-mesh inserts on the top of the hand to enable airflow.

Benefits of Summer Motorcycle Gloves Be safe. When you ride, it's important to protect all of your body parts, including your hands. If you have an accident, your hands can get ripped up unless you're wearing the most protective motorcycle gloves on the market.

When you ride, it's important to protect all of your body parts, including your hands. If you have an accident, your hands can get ripped up unless you're wearing the most protective motorcycle gloves on the market. Stay cool. Lightweight motorcycle gloves will both protect you and keep your hands cool in hot weather. If you wear thick gloves meant for colder temperatures, it will be uncomfortable and hot. They can block air from reaching your palms and fingers, causing them to sweat.

Lightweight motorcycle gloves will both protect you and keep your hands cool in hot weather. If you wear thick gloves meant for colder temperatures, it will be uncomfortable and hot. They can block air from reaching your palms and fingers, causing them to sweat. Prevent numbness. If you ride barehanded and your hands are stuck in the same position for a prolonged period of time, they can go numb. Breathable motorcycle gloves shield your hands from the air, prevent cramping, and dampen vibrations. Types of Summer Motorcycle Gloves Short-Cuff Versus Gauntlet For enhanced ventilation, the best short cuff motorcycle gloves will do the job. They will make your hands feel cooler and provide slightly more mobility than gauntlet (full-cuff) gloves. Short-cuff gloves, however, offer slightly less protection than summer gauntlet motorcycle gloves. Fortunately, many motorcycle jackets will cover the area of your wrist that isn't protected by a short-cuff glove. Top Brands Alpinestars Leather craftsman Sante Mazzarolo founded Alpinestars in the small Northern Italy town of Asolo in 1963 as motocross started gaining popularity in Europe. The company manufactures a variety of road racing products, including boots and leather suits. One popular pair of gloves are the Alpinestars SMX-1 Air Mens Motorcycle Gloves. Joe Rocket Joe Rocket was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in California. Its products have FreeAirTM mesh technology for riding in extreme summer heat without sacrificing protection, as well as the SureFitTM adjustment system which provides protection in an impact. We recommend the Joe Rocket Men's Eclipse Gloves. Harley-Davidson Childhood pals William S. Harley and Arthur Davidson founded Harley-Davidson in a small shed in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in 1901. In addition to motorcycles, the company also designs clothing and protective equipment, such as gloves. One of its popular products are the Harley-Davidson Official Men's Removable Pad Gloves. Summer Motorcycle Gloves Pricing Under $25: You can find a decent pair of summer riding gloves in this price range. They offer adequate protection and ventilation, but may not be as durable as more expensive brands. The dye on cheap summer motorcycle gloves may also be more apt to stain your hands.

You can find a decent pair of summer riding gloves in this price range. They offer adequate protection and ventilation, but may not be as durable as more expensive brands. The dye on cheap summer motorcycle gloves may also be more apt to stain your hands. $25-$75: Expect to pay a little more if you want the best summer motorcycle gloves. Products at this price point will last longer and tend to come from more well-known designers.

Expect to pay a little more if you want the best summer motorcycle gloves. Products at this price point will last longer and tend to come from more well-known designers. Over $75: Summer riding gloves can cost as much as a couple of hundred dollars. Pricier brands tend to have added features such as armor and are often used by people who motocross or spend a lot of their time on a motorcycle. Key Features Lightweight Summer bike gloves are much different than winter motorcycle gloves. They are rather lightweight and are typically designed with a softer material. Vented motorcycle gloves are particularly lightweight and are more flexible than winter ones, which tend to be heavier and bulkier. Size Size and fit are extremely important when it comes to selecting the best summer motorcycle gloves. If they are too big, they may prevent you from properly gripping the handlebars and pulling the brake and clutch levers. If they are too small, they will be uncomfortable and may tear. Other Considerations Extra Protection: Some warm weather motorcycle gloves are built with extra protection around the knuckles and palms of your hands. This may include molded foam, neoprene, or an extra layer of material. These little reinforcements can make a big difference when it comes to shielding your hands should an accident occur.

Some warm weather motorcycle gloves are built with extra protection around the knuckles and palms of your hands. This may include molded foam, neoprene, or an extra layer of material. These little reinforcements can make a big difference when it comes to shielding your hands should an accident occur. Material: Summer leather motorcycle gloves are very popular as are products made of mesh, polyester, and nylon. While summer bike gloves come in a variety of fabrics, we recommend gloves made of soft leather or with reinforced knuckles. Even the best cheap motorcycle gloves may not be very durable or last beyond one season. Best Summer Motorcycle Gloves Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Summer Motorcycle Gloves Overall: Alpinestars SMX-1 Air Mens Motorcycle Gloves

Amazon

The SMX-1 Air gloves are lightweight, touchscreen-compatible, and feature molded hard knuckle protection for strength and durability. They are made of nylon and heavy-duty goatskin leather with 3D-mesh inserts on the top of the hand to enable air flow. Suede reinforcements are paired with foam cushioning for abrasion resistance. One great feature about these gloves is that the thumb and palm are reinforced for protection and durability without compromising grip control. The stretch material between the palm and thumb is great for hitting all the controls without bounding up. They are ideal summer riding gloves because the air flows through them. Overall, they're thick, tough, breathable, comfortable, stylish, and true to size. One problem with these gloves is they may stain your hands if you sweat or it rains. In addition, the Velcro on the wrist may pop off if you move your wrist too quickly. There have also been some complaints that the gloves, particularly the stitching, wear out or tear after a short period of use. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value Summer Motorcycle Gloves: Kemimoto Breathable Carbon Fiber Gloves

Amazon

The Kemimoto gloves have a shell on the knuckles made of carbon fiber for optimal protection. The thumb and forefinger of the gloves are touchscreen-compatible, making it easier and more flexible to use your smartphone or other electronic devices. The company provides a lifetime warranty to all of its customers if you are not satisfied. The palm of the gloves are designed with non-slip material and shockproof SBR foam to help you better control the throttle. They are comfortable, breathable, and cool. The gloves are also reinforced in areas that might get more wear, prolonging their lifespan, and while they are somewhat thick they do not hinder movement. They're intended for those who ride motorcycles, all-terrain-vehicles, dirt bikes, and utility vehicles. One problem with the gloves is that they tend to run small, so they are not exactly true to size. Also, if they get wet you should not put them in the dryer or expose them to direct heat when storing them because that may cause issues with their construction. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Summer Motorcycle Gloves Honorable Mention: Milwaukee Men's Summer Cruising Gloves

Amazon