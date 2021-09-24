Best Gas Cans: Safe and Secure Fuel Storage Options

If you ride an ATV, use lawn equipment, or simply need gas on hand for your motorcycle, truck, or car, a good-quality and safe-pouring gas can is essential. Safety is particularly important, as is quality construction, and operating the spout should be relatively easy to do. Since there are many different types of cans available, our research will help you narrow down the list and make choosing the best can a little easier. So if you’re looking for a new gas can, check out our product recommendations and our informative buying guide below to find the best one for your needs.

This one-gallon can is made of galvanized steel and features a patented safe-squeeze trigger. It’s also available in two- and five-gallon options.

Best Gas Can Reviews & Recommendations

The gas can is leak tested and includes a flame arrestor screen, and it has a comfort grip trigger release that makes dispensing fuel simple, a spring closing lid, and a neoprene gasket for venting purposes. All Eagle cans are also made in the United States. Overall, it's a solid and long-lasting option with a wide base that prevents it from tipping over in the back of a truck. It's also not overly heavy when filled with fuel. However, it’s easy to overfill small tanks like those on lawnmowers because the spout block can block the view.

The Eagle UI-50-FS Type 1 Safety Can with Funnel is our top pick as it features a user-friendly design with an easy-to-remove funnel. While it’s a little pricey, it's made of durable 24-gauge galvanized steel, which provides a longer lifespan compared to plastic gas cans, nor will it shrink or swell when the temperature rises or falls. It also meets OSHA regs and other requirements for safety.

This can comes with a translucent spout extension that lets you be precise and minimize spills during operation and we like the ergonomic design of the spout grip and the well-placed indentation on the bottom of the can makes it comfortable to pour. This can is also CARB- and EPA-approved, like most others on our list.

The best thing about the GarageBoss two-gallon gas can, aside from its economical price, is that it's straightforward and easy to use. Simply press the button and fuel will flow quickly and cleanly out of the can. There's no need to anchor, twist, or push it to get the fuel flowing and its small size makes it lighter and easier to carry. It's an especially great option to use with a lawnmower, snow blower, or dirtbike.

This can meets OSHA safety standards and features a built-in filler and spout flame arrestors. It easily dispenses gasoline without any spills. In addition, there are no fumes, and it's easy to fill it up at the gas station. Overall, it's a sturdy option and it has a superior pouring action compared to many rival brands. However, one downside with this can is the filler cap has a strong spring instead of a lighter spring with a locking cap, so it can be difficult for some people to operate.

The Justrite AccuFlow 1 Gallon, Galvanized Steel Type II Red Safety Can is a little on the pricey side, but it's worth the extra expense as this gas can is made of 24-gauge galvanized steel with powder-coated paint designed to be durable and to resist rusting. It includes a flexible, 9-inch nozzle that allows you to more easily pour fuel into small openings, while the safe-squeeze trigger handle makes it quick and easy to control the flow of fuel.

The caddy is constructed from durable, high-density polypropylene that is corrosion-, dent-, and impact-resistant and features specially designed feet that keep the tank off the floor or ground, which is good for ventilation and stability. A 10-foot-long hose includes two shut-off valves for safe filling and refilling. One downside, however, is that it can be challenging to access the fuel at the bottom of the tank because the hose doesn’t reach all the way down. As a result, you must tip the tank and pour the remaining fuel out of the filling spout at the top.

One of the best features of the Scepter USA 6792 Duramax 14 Gallon Flo-N-Go Fuel Caddy is its high capacity, holding up to 14 gallons of fuel. Additionally, it features an ergonomically designed, rugged top handle and heavy-duty resin and rubber wheels that make it simple to transport. It’s a great option for mechanic shops, boating, and other types of fun outdoors activities like automotive racing.

The can is lightweight and measures 18.3 by 13.98 by 6.3 inches, so it's portable and easy to store when not in use. Designed so that leaks are a thing of the past during transport, it features a tight-sealing cap and a built-in pipeline to ensure nothing drips out. The can is also designed not to corrode or rust and is anti-static. However, the metal is a little thin compared to some other steel options and you must clean the inner wall with a cup of fuel before using it for the first time.

This metal gas can from Amzoss features a high-quality, cold-rolled steel body with welded seams, making it more durable and longer-lasting than products made from polyethylene. What makes this gas can different from the others on our list, however, is that it includes three handles, which allows two people to hold it and operate it simultaneously for easier pouring.

Buying Guide/What to Look For

Whether you need to put gasoline in your weed wacker, use a generator when the power goes out, or need extra fuel for an off-road adventure, a gas can is essential. The best gas cans are easy to use, durable, and feature safety mechanisms so they won't leak or spill. Not all gas cans are built the same, so it's a good idea to do some research to make sure you find the best one for your needs. This guide covers the different types of gas cans available as well as what features you should look for before making a purchase.

What to Consider When Buying a Gas Can

Types of Gas Cans

Metal

Metal fuel containers are typically more expensive than plastic ones, but these are great for storing fuel for longer periods of time, as well as impact resistance. However, metal gas cans may begin to rust under certain conditions. That being said, metal cans are more durable and can hold more fuel than plastic ones, so the tradeoffs to pay attention to are that they are heavier and bulkier.

Plastic

Plastic gas cans are cheaper, lighter, and less bulky than metal ones, but this user-friendliness comes at a price. They absorb fuel and chemicals when stored over long periods of time, weakening the structure of the can. And during a fire, plastic cans will melt.

Type 1 vs. Type 2

Type 1 gas cans contain a single opening that you use for both filling and dispensing the fuel. They require a funnel when dispensing gas. Type 2 safety cans have two openings: one is for filling and the other is for dispensing fuel. A Type 2 can is easier to use and typically includes a flexible hose for filling purposes.

Gas Can Key Features

Capacity

Determine how much fuel you want to keep in the gas can. Will a small container do the trick, or do you require something a little larger? A bigger gas can is a more cost-effective solution, but keep in mind that a filled-up fuel can gets exponentially heavier.

Purpose

Figure out what type of equipment or vehicle you will use with the gas can. Do you need the can to fill up a generator, or are you fueling a car or motorcycle? This makes a difference when it comes to the type of nozzle you require as well as the size and type of the container.

Safety Mechanisms

Gas cans must meet a list of requirements to be considered legal and safe for use. These regulations are made by the EPA and the DOT to protect consumers, so confirm that the container you select meets these requirements. We recommend only purchasing an approved container that’s listed by a nationally recognized testing lab, such as UL. Look for items such as a spring-loaded cap, pressure release system vents, and a flame arrestor screen.

Color

You may have noticed that gas cans are available in different colors. The color of the can corresponds to the type of fuel it's designed to hold. That way, you know you're using the correct type of fuel for the equipment. Red gas cans are designed to store gasoline. A blue gas can is for kerosene, while a yellow can is for diesel fuel.

Gas Can Tips and Tricks

As with something you do for decades upon decades, you pick up a few tips and tricks along the way in terms of selecting the right product, and/or using it. That’s the case with us. To help you bridge the information gap, here’s a selection of what we’ve learned along the way.

If you’re filling up gas containers at the gas station, make sure you remove them from your car before refilling.

Always place containers on the ground, keeping a safe distance from your vehicle to prevent damage or injuries.

Static electricity can cause gasoline to ignite, so it’s important to touch the container with the gas dispenser nozzle before removing the container lid.

While filling the gas can, keep the nozzle in contact with the container to prevent a buildup of static charge.

FAQs

Q: Are metal or plastic cans better?

Metal gas cans are more durable than plastic ones; however, they're also heavier. Plastic cans are lighter and more portable but have shorter lifespans.

Q: Is it safe to drive with a gas can in the car?

We don’t recommend it for any long length of time. You can be exposed to toxic fumes, and it’s a potential fire hazard. If you must carry a gas can in your vehicle, store it in the bed of your truck or strap it down in your trunk.

Q: Where is the best place to store a gas container?

Store it in a well-ventilated garage, shed, or cabinet that protects the can from being exposed to harsh weather and corrosive elements. Try to keep it away from your house in an outbuilding or a shed if possible to reduce the risk of an accidental fire.

Q: How do I clean my gas can?

Put the empty gas can in a large tub outside or on a flat concrete surface. Add a few drops of dish detergent, and then fill the can partly with warm water. Put the cap on, and shake the can vigorously to thoroughly spread the soapy water around the inside of the can. Pour the soapy water out, then flush it with fresh water until all the detergent is gone.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best gas can is the Eagle UI-50-FS Red Galvanized Steel Type I Gasoline Safety Can. It's durable, easy to use, and won't shrink or swell when the temperature changes. It meets safety requirements and is a good investment overall. For a more budget-friendly option, consider the GarageBoss Press 'N Pour 2+ Gallon Gas Can.

