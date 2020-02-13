Best Ratcheting Wrench Sets: Robust Tools for Various Applications
These ratcheting wrench tool sets are affordable and top-quality
PUBLISHED ON February 13, 2020
If you like to have the exact tools you need in your toolbox, you should own a good-quality ratcheting wrench set. Too often, people try to use the wrong wrench on a project, which often leads to failure. Wrench sets feature specific-sized tools that are non-adjustable, and a complete set of tools makes your job much easier. Check out our buying guide below to find the best ratcheting wrench sets on the market.
- Best OverallCraftsman 20-Piece Ratcheting Wrench SetSummarySummary
This wrench set features 10 SAE wrenches and 10 metric wrenches. The tools are made with a mirror finish for easy cleaning and feature a slim profile for accessing small spaces.ProsPros
Craftsman provides a lifetime warranty. These are good automotive tools for weekend auto jobs in the garage. They withstand tough bolts, and are well-designed.ConsCons
There is no flip switch to change the ratcheting direction, and you need to flip the wrench over instead. During shipping, the wrenches may scatter in the package instead of being placed in their proper compartments.
- Best ValueGearWrench 12-Piece Metric Ratcheting Wrench SetSummarySummary
This set of wrenches has a 15-degree offset to reach tight spots. They are made from strong alloy steel and feature a long pattern beam length for better leverage and torque.ProsPros
These wrenches come with a lifetime manufacturer's warranty and are a great starter set. They are fluid in their movement and reliable for everyday use. The wrenches feel super sturdy and have a tough finish.ConsCons
The ratcheting mechanism on the wrenches may have too much play and feel loose and flimsy. Some wrenches in the set may fail after a short period of use.
- Honorable MentionGearWrench 13-Piece SAE Master Ratcheting Wrench SetSummarySummary
This master ratcheting wrench set is fully polished, and the tools feature a 72-tooth, five-degree swing. The set includes 13 standard-length combination gear wrenches as well as a molded rack.ProsPros
This set covers any SAE nut or bolt in the automotive world. They are a good price for what you get, and the quality and feel is very good.ConsCons
They don't have a reversing lever, and they aren't designed to break bolts loose. The ratchet wheels may come out of the wrenches in certain applications.
Why Trust Us
Tips
- Buy the highest quality wrenches you can find that are made for industrial use. Don't waste your money on cheap knockoffs that will fail with frequent use.
- For versatility, find a ratcheting wrench set that supports both metric and SAE measurement systems. That way, you only need to purchase one set instead of two.
- Examine the sizes of the wrenches in the kit. The more it provides, the better. There are a variety of different fittings and fasteners, so make sure the kit has the correct sizes for the task.
FAQs
Q: How do ratcheting wrenches work?
A: They feature gear and pawl that let the wrench spin freely in one direction while creating a ratcheting motion in the other. When you turn the wrench, the pawl locks on the teeth, which creates torque.
Q: What are the benefits of ratcheting wrenches?
A: They make your task easier because you can turn a bolt a few degrees and then go back to your starting point without removing the wrench or undoing the work. They also work faster than a combination wrench or adjustable wrench.
Q: Does a ratchet wrench work in tight spaces?
A: Yes. Since you don't need to remove the tool from the fastener to get a swing, it works very well in tight spaces where traditional wrenches won't fit.
Final Thoughts
Our pick for the best ratcheting wrench set is the Craftsman 20-Piece Ratcheting Wrench Set. It features 10 SAE wrenches and 10 metric wrenches, which are well-designed and tough. The tools also come with a lifetime warranty.
For a more budget-friendly option, consider the GearWrench 12-Piece Metric Ratcheting Wrench Set.