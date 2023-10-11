Mechanics Tool Sets Are Still Nicely Discounted For Amazon Prime Day
Get geared up for less.
Do you ever want to just give away the vast majority of your tools and start fresh and organized? Ok, maybe I'm alone in thinking that, but I'm awfully disorganized. It's bad. But anyway, if you're either starting fresh in your DIY-wrenching pursuit or want to expand your capabilities, opting for a fresh mechanics tool set is a great move. They're quite comprehensive, nicely organized, and many options on this list are quite discounted for Amazon Prime Day.
Check out what The Drive's put together for your perusing pleasure.
- CRAFTSMAN Socket Set, 262-Piece Mechanic Set, 1/4", 3/8", 1/2" Drive, SAE/Metric($150 off)
- CRAFTSMAN Mechanics Tool Set, SAE / Metric, 189-Piece ($12 off)
- CRAFTSMAN Mechanics Tools Kit with 3 Drawer Box, 216-Piece ($95 off)
- CRAFTSMAN Socket Set, 262-Piece Mechanic Tool Set, 1/4", 3/8", 1/2" Drive, SAE / Metric ($140 off)
- CRAFTSMAN Mechanics Tool Set, SAE and Metric, 1/2, 1/4, and 3/8 Drive Sizes, 298-Piece ($20 off)
- DEWALT Mechanics Tool Set, 1/4" & 3/8" & 1/2" Drive, SAE/Metric, 205-piece ($50 off)
- DEWALT Mechanics Tool Set, SAE and Metric, 1/2, 1/4, 3/8 Drive Sizes, 192-Piece ($105 off)
- DEWALT Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set, 1/4" & 3/8" Drive, SAE, 108-Piece ($30 off)
- GEARWRENCH Mechanics Tool Set in 3 Drawer Storage Box, 232 Piece ($240 off)
- GEARWRENCH 44 Pc. Master Combination Wrench Set, Metric/SAE ($278 off)
- GEARWRENCH 18 Pc. 1/2" Drive 6 Pt. Standard Mechanics Tool Set, Metric ($70 off)
- GEARWRENCH 83 Pc. 1/4, 3/8", 1/2" 90-Tooth SAE/Metric Tool Set with EVA Foam Tray($100 off)
- Milwaukee 1/4"-3/8” Ratchet Set w/PACKOUT Case - 106pc ($70 off)
- Milwaukee 1/4" Drive 26pc Ratchet & Socket Set - SAE ($30 off)
- STANLEY Professional Grade Black Chrome NEW Mechanics Tool Set (Socket Set-229 pieces) ($40 off)
- STANLEY Mechanics Tool Set, SAE, 1/4 in. & 3/8 in Drive, 69 Piece, Black Chrome ($26 off)
- Sata 213-Piece Mechanic's Tool Set (Save $30)
- Sata 80-Piece Vortex Socket Set (Save $18)
- Sata 22-Piece Socket Set ($8 off)
- Neiko 54-Piece 1/4“ Drive Impact Socket Set ($19 off)
- Neiko 67-Piece 3/8" Drive Impact Socket Set ($55 off)
- Neiko 65-Piece 1/2" Drive Impact Socket Set ($65 off)
- Neiko 35-Piece 1/2" Drive Impact Socket Set ($45 off)
