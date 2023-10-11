The War Zone
thedrive_logo-black

Mechanics Tool Sets Are Still Nicely Discounted For Amazon Prime Day

Get geared up for less.

byPeter Nelson|
The GarageNews
Amazon Prime Day mechanics tool sets
These won’t last long. Amazon
Share
Peter Nelson
Peter NelsonView peter nelson's Articles

16vpete

16vpete

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Do you ever want to just give away the vast majority of your tools and start fresh and organized? Ok, maybe I'm alone in thinking that, but I'm awfully disorganized. It's bad. But anyway, if you're either starting fresh in your DIY-wrenching pursuit or want to expand your capabilities, opting for a fresh mechanics tool set is a great move. They're quite comprehensive, nicely organized, and many options on this list are quite discounted for Amazon Prime Day.

Check out what The Drive's put together for your perusing pleasure.

More Prime Big Deal Day Deals

Subscribe to Drive Deals. Discounts on car parts, tools, accessories, and much more delivered straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Friday.
stripe
DealsTools