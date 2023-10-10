Prime Day Deals On Automotive Jacks Will Turn Your Garage Into A Workshop
Having a jack at home is a game-changer for light maintenance to full restorations.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
One of the most important tools you can have when working on your car is a jack, as it allows far better access to all your car's undercarriage parts and accessories. And it makes oil changes a breeze. But jacks can be expensive. Not today, though, as Amazon's Prime Day sale is here to help save you cash.
Jacks
- BIG RED Low Profile Aluminum and Steel Racing Floor Jack 1.5 Ton ($62 off)
- Blackhawk Black/Red Fast Lift Service Jack - 3.5 Ton ($80 off)
- BIG RED Low Profile Service/Floor Jack 4 Ton ($90 off)
- Sunex Tools Aluminum Service Jack with Quick Lifting System - 2 Ton ($160 off)
- BISupply Under Hoist Pole Jack Transmission Stand Engine Lift ($16 off)
- ROAD DAWG Low and High Profile Garage Service/Floor Jack with Quick Lift Pump, 3 Ton ($90 off)
- Cat 3 Ton Big Wheel Off Road Hybrid Jack 3-ton ($26 off)
- BIG RED 48" Ratcheting Off Road Utility Farm Jack, 3 Ton ($30 off)
Jack Stands
Subscribe to Drive Deals. Discounts on car parts, tools, accessories, and much more delivered straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Friday.