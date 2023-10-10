Radar Detector Prime Day Deals Are Unbeatable

Speeding isn't advised, but hey, it happens. We're only human. Sometimes we find ourselves a few miles an hour over, often due to being in a rush. Or, simply losing track of what the speedometer says. Who knows, you might find yourself more focused on trying to figure out what that odd noise is—or symphony of odd noises are—beneath your 1976 Mustang Cobra II's hood. Then: Bam, five miles an hour over. Like a true miscreant.