Keep the lights on with Amazon’s Prime Day Jackery Deals
If you wait until you need a generator to buy one, it’ll already be too late. So snatch a bargain today.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
The more adventurous among us already know how useful a Jackery generator is when exploring the wilderness. But, when the power in my apartment building went out for a few days earlier this year, I realized generators are useful in urban environments, too. I also realized that if you wait to buy a generator when you need one, it's already too late.
Snatch a heavily discounted Jackery today, and thank yourself later.
- Jackery Solar Generator 1000 and two SolarSaga 100-watt Solar Panels ($650 coupon off)
- Jackery Explorer 1000 Plus Portable Power Station ($300 off)
- Jackery 1000 Plus Solar Generator with two SolarSaga 100-Watt Solar Panels ($500 coupon off)
- Jackery Solar Generator 300 Plus Portable Power Station with 40W Book-sized Solar Panel ($60 off with coupon)
- Jackery Solar Generator 3000 Pro with two 200-watt Solar Panels ($1200 coupon off)
- Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus with two 200-watt Solar Panels ($1000 off
- Jackery Solar Generator 2000 PRO Capacity with a SolarSaga 200-Watt ($700 coupon off)
- Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro Capacity with two SolarSaga 200-watt ($1,100
- off if you join Prime)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300 ($80 off if you join Prime)
- Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station ($300 coupon off)
- Jackery Explorer 1000 Plus ($300 coupon off)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500 ($140 off coupon)
- Jackery 1000 Plus Solar Generator Portable Power Station with tow SolarSaga 100-Watt ($500 coupon off)
- Jackery Explorer 300 Plus Portable Power Station ($29 off)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240 ($40 off coupon)
- Jackery Solar Generator 4000 Kit, Explorer 2000 Plus and a PackPlus ($1000 off if you join Prime)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 2000 Plus ($330 off if you join Prime)
- Jackery SolarSaga 200-Watt Portable Solar Panel ($200 coupon off)
- Jackery SolarSaga 100-Watt Portable Solar Panel ($50 coupon off)
