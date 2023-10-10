Be Ready With Gerber’s Multitool Prime Day Deals
Keep all the tools you need folded up in and in your pocket.
Gerber has become the goto brand for multi tool every day carry. These deals will allow you to be prepared no matter what life throws at you. Get some of the best prices of the year on Amazon Prime Day.
- Gerber Gear Dime 12-in-1 Mini Multi-tool - Needle Nose Pliers, Pocket Knife, Keychain, Bottle Opener ($9 off)
- Gerber Gear GDC Money Clip with Pocket Knife - Fixed Blade Knife and Case - EDC Gear and Equipment - Stainless Steel, Grey ($8 off)
- Gerber Gear Truss 17-in-1 Needle Nose Pliers Multi-tool with MOLLE Sheath - Multi-Plier, Pocket Knife, Serrated Blade, Screwdriver, Bottle Opener - EDC Gear and Equipment - Black ($16 off)
- Gerber Gear Jukebox, EDC Pocket Knife with Straight Edge Blade Flipper, Tortoise Shell ($20 off)
- Gerber Gear Truss 17-in-1 Needle Nose Pliers Multi-tool with MOLLE Sheath - Multi-Plier, Pocket Knife, Serrated Blade, Screwdriver, Bottle Opener - EDC Gear and Equipment - Black ($22 off)
- Gerber Gear Gator Bolo Machete - 22" Gardening Machete Knife with Plain Edge and Full Tang ($9 off)
- Gerber Gear Downrange Tactical Tomahawk - Multi-Tool Hammer Head Survival Axe with Steel Prybar ($50 off)
- Gerber Gear Slimsada Pocket Knife with Pocket Clip - 3.47" Plain Edge Blade Folding Knife ($13 off)
- Gerber Gear Armbar Slim Cut, Pocket Knife, Multitool with Scissors ($10 off)
- Gerber Gear Suspension-NXT 15-in-1 Multi-Tool Pocket Knife Set - EDC Gear and Equipment Multi-Tool with Pocket Clip - Stainless Steel ($21 off)
