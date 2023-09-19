BladeHQ’s Knife Deals Are Too Good Right Now
Fall is upon us, and that means you’ll be spending more time outdoors. Whether you're out yielding this year's harvest, getting ready for hunting season, or simply enjoying life as normal, you need a knife to bring in the new season. BladeHQ is well aware of your demand for a new EDC knife and has all kinds of deals to ensure you find the perfect blade to survive the final months of 2023.
- Spyderco Delica 4 M4 Knife Mint FRN (Save $85)
- CRKT Vox Piet Liner Lock Knife Black GFN (Save $30)
- Gerber Prodigy Combat Fixed Blade Knife Tan/Black (Save $40)
- Benchmade 940 Osborne AXIS Lock Knife Natural G-10 (Save $45)
- Kershaw Clash Assisted Opening Knife (Save $32)
- CIVIVI Mini Asticus Liner Lock Knife Natural G-10 (Save $53)
- Kershaw Decibel Frame Lock Knife Gray Stainless Steel (Save $50)
- CIVIVI NOx Frame Lock Knife Gray Stainless Steel (Save $45)
- CRKT Renner Deviation Liner Lock Knife (Save $67)
- CRKT Symmetry Front Flipper Knife Gray Stainless Steel/GRN (Save $35)
- Kershaw Launch 4 CA Legal Automatic Knife (Save $60)
- Benchmade Bugout AXIS Lock Knife Black CF-Elite (Save $19)
- Boker Kalashnikov Dagger Automatic Knife Black Aluminum (Save $17)
- Benchmade 940 Osborne AXIS Lock Knife Green (Save $24)
- CIVIVI Baklash Flipper Liner Lock Knife Black G-10 (Save $51)
