Check Out These Sliced Pricetag Deals on EDC Knives Over at BladeHQ
Sharp deals, these.
When it comes to everyday carry, nothing beats having a good quality folding knife on hand. You never know when something will need fashioning or cutting, whether it be for opening stubborn packaging or preparing a charcuterie board. Seriously, that Gouda demands more than just a plain-Jane butterknife. And there's always the possibility it'll get you out of a jam. BladeHQ's got some epic deals on some quality steel at the moment, so check 'em out while they're still in stock!
Gerber Knives
Spyderco Knives
CRKT Knives
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
