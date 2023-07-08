Get an Awesome Pocket Knife Deal From BladeHQ Right Now
Get yourself something sharp and pointy.
A pocket knife is next to godliness. OK, so that's not exactly the saying, it's one that I ascribe to, as having a pocket knife with me all the time is non-negotiable. Why? It literally saved my life once and I don't feel comfortable without one anymore. But they can be expensive, so saving on a great pocket knife is always a good idea. And that's why BladeHQ's current knife deals rock. Take a look.
- Kershaw Iridium DuraLock ($25 off)
- CRKT Vox Piet ($35 off)
- CRKT Renner Deviation ($68 off)
- CRKT Burnley Squid XM ($20 off)
- Benchmade 940 Osborne AXIS ($35 off)
- Benchmade Bugout AXIS ($19 off)
- Spyderco Delica 4 M4 ($35 off)
- Spyderco Ambitious ($19 off)
- Nagao Higonokami No. 5 ($5 off)
- CIVIVI Riffle ($40 off)
- Hogue Knives Deka MagnaCut ($23 off)
- Kershaw Decibel ($40 off)
- Kershaw Heist ($30 off)
- Smith & Wesson Extreme OPS Hellfire ($19 off)
