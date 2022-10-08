There’s an Excellent BladeHQ Knife Sale Going On Now
Despite what Surf Ninjas taught you, yes, money can buy knives.
"A good pocket knife is worth its weight in gold," said Confuscious probably. While I might be getting my philosophers mixed up, the idea I'm getting at is accurate. Pocket knives, as a tool or cooking utensils, are amazingly versatile and I'm a big fan of carrying a blade with you wherever you go. Heck, one once saved my own butt. But a quality knife can be an expensive proposition, which makes these deals from BladeHQ awesome as you'll save money and potentially your own hide. So get after it with deals on knives from CRKT, Benchmade, Gerber, Spyderco, and Kershaw, because they won't last long.
CRKT (Columbia River Knife and Tool)
- Burnley Squid Frame Lock Knife Natural (30 percent off)
- Burnley Squid Flipper Assisted Opening Knife Green Micarta (43 percent off)
- Pilar Exclusive Frame Lock Knife Green Micarta (35 percent off)
- LCK + Spring Assisted Reverse Tanto (32 percent off)
- Carson M16-14ZLEK Tanto Liner Lock (24 percent off)
- Crawford Kasper Liner Lock Knife Desert Tan Zytel (25 percent off)
Benchmade
- Mini Griptilian Limited Edition (10 percent off)
- Bugout Gray G-10 AXIS Lock (10 percent off)
- Mini Bugout AXIS Lock Orange (10 percent off)
- Weekender Slip Joint OD Green Micarta (10 percent off)
- Bailout AXIS Lock Green Aluminum (10 percent off)
- Claymore Automatic OD Green Grivory (10 percent off)
- Mini Adamas AXIS Lock Black (10 percent off)
Gerber Gear
- Counterpart Liner Lock (38 percent off)
- Auto 06 Automatic Black Aluminum (15 percent off)
- Auto 06 10th Anniversary Automatic OD Green (15 percent off)
- Index Liner Lock Red Aluminum (43 percent off)
- Propel Downrange Automatic OD Green (11 percent off)
- Hinderer CLS Combat Life Saver (16 percent off)
- FAST Draw Tanto Assisted Opening (13 percent off)
Kershaw
- Launch 4 CA Legal Automatic (42 percent off)
- XCOM Liner Lock Desert Warrior GFN (45 percent off)
- Launch 1 Automatic Black Aluminum (38 percent off)
- Galyean Launch 7 Automatic Gray (39 percent off)
- Launch 9 Automatic Drop Point Gray Aluminum (40 percent off)
- Tension Liner Lock Black (25 percent off)
- Shuffle II Tanto Liner Lock Black (36 percent off)
Spyderco
- Yojimbo 2 Compression Lock Black (29 percent off)
- Shaman Exclusive Green Canvas Micarta (23 percent off)
- Paramilitary 2 Brown Micarta (30 percent off)
- Ambitious Lightweight Black FRN (31 percent off)
- Dragonfly 2 Salt Yellow FRN (30 percent off)
