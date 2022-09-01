Motorcyclist Allegedly Filmed Himself Speeding, Was Arrested, Now Sentenced to Prison

A man in Norway has been sentenced to a year and a half in prison and faces a driving ban after police arrested him for speeding in May last year.

Police observed the man allegedly speeding on his motorcycle, which led to his arrest and the seizure of a video camera found on the bike, reports the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation. Police then recovered footage from the camera, which they claim shows the man riding his motorcycle at extreme speeds between dates from July 2020 to May 2021.

Authorities focused only on the most egregious examples found in the videos and charged the man with 56 serious speeding offenses. In court, the man was found guilty and sentenced to 18 months in prison, along with a "lifetime" ban from holding a driving license. However, such bans in Norway do allow the affected party to reapply for their license after five years have passed.

The most extreme video was recorded on Sept. 10, 2021, through a tunnel, and appears to show the rider reaching speeds of up to 181 mph (292 kph) as indicated on the bike's speedometer. After testing the bike, police allege that the actual speed achieved was closer to 163 mph (263 kph), but still well in excess of the posted speed limit of 80 kph (50 mph).

The recovered video also reportedly shows the rider weaving and overtaking traffic on the wrong side, and hitting speeds of over 130 mph (210 kph) in zones signposted at 60 kph (37 mph).

The accused man has stuck to the story that he had let others borrow his motorcycle, and that the person in the videos is not him. However, he has declined to name who might have been responsible in his place.

The bike involved was apparently a 2016 BMW model with a 1,000-cc engine, according to Norwegian media reports. From that information and the design of the numerals on the tachometer, it appears the bike in question was a 2016 BMW S1000RR, which came stock with 199 horsepower from its four-cylinder engine. While the bike is often shipped with a speed limiter, forums feature owners claiming top speeds in excess of 180 mph.

According to the accused's defense attorney, his client intends to appeal the case.