Man Records Himself Driving 100 MPH, Then Crashes

A not-so-smart Nissan driver is lucky to be alive after driving recklessly, reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour, and crashing on a Connecticut highway. The least-smart thing he did was live-stream it, and the police have another word for that sort of thing: evidence.

The Connecticut State Police took to its Facebook page and released the idiotic driver’s video clip. The video starts off with 23-year-old Kenneth Hofler of Middletown ignoring the 55-mph posted speed limit, and shortly thereafter hitting triple-digit speeds near the Gold Star Memorial Bridge spur of I-95 that spans over the Thames River and links Groton with New London, Connecticut.