Bugatti Chiron Driver Could Face Jail Time for 259-MPH Autobahn Run

Two weeks ago, we wrote about the Czech millionaire who took his Bugatti Chiron to nearly 260 miles per hour on Germany's famous Autobahn highway network. The stunt was seen as entertaining to the people inside the hypercar and the internet at large, but the authorities didn't view it in the same light. At the time, the German Transport Ministry said that it "rejects any behavior in road traffic that leads or can lead to endangering road users." Now, though, the government appears to be taking a harder line. Jail time might be in store for Radim Passer, the man behind the speedy sprint.

As The Sun reports, police in the German province of Saxony-Anhalt where the speed run took place say a file pertaining to it has been passed onto criminal prosecutors. In addition, speaking to the publication, the region's transport chief Lydia Hueskens said drivers must behave responsibly when there is no speed limit, and, "In this case, there are certainly very serious doubts as to whether that happened." The Sun reports Passer could face as long as two years in jail, although it doesn't cite a specific source for this detail.