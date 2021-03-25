It’s Almost Turkey Season, so Buy This Rare IH-Based Mohs SafariKar Hunting Car

Highway barrier reflectors, instant milkshakes, and seaplanes all have one thing in common: All were the subject of ventures by eccentric Wisconsin businessman Bruce Mohs. The midwesterner seemed to have a fixation with odd modes of transport, hence his seaplanes, 31-foot remote-controlled battleship model, and even an amphibious motorcycle sidecar project, as reported by Coachbuilt. For a time, Mohs even dabbled in high-end cars, first courting the ultra-wealthy with the ill-fated Ostentatienne Opera Sedan, of which just one prototype was built. But Mohs was undiscouraged, and gave the automobile a second try, spawning a vehicle called the SafariKar; an exceptionally weird, super-sized sedan built for big game hunting. Best of all, one of three known prototypes is listed for sale right now on Bring A Trailer.

The SafariKar was effectively a coachbuilt International Harvester Travelall, one with a custom, presumably predator-resistant body lugged around by SUV mechanicals. In this case, those consisted of IH's 392 cubic-inch, 6.4-liter V8, one which according to American Historical Truck Society forums sent 191 horsepower and 307 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels via a three-speed automatic transmission. (Other reports found on the internet claim higher hp and torque figures, but the aforementioned appear to be the most accurate based on several reports and the engine's overall capabilities at the time.)