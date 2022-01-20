Bugatti Chiron's 259-MPH Autobahn Blast Condemned by German Government

Germany's Autobahn highway network is famed for its unrestricted sections, which allow drivers to set their own pace—no matter how fast. Apparently, though, it's possible to cross the line even when there isn't legally one to cross, as Germany's Transport Ministry has reportedly decided. This comes after the emergence of a video showing a Bugatti Chiron passing traffic at speeds of up to 257 mph.

Said video was recorded by Radim Passer, a Czech citizen whom Forbes reports has a net worth equivalent to $309 million. Passer claims in the description of the YouTube video that it was filmed in July 2021 on a stretch of the A2 from Berlin to Hannover, where he claims there to be a 6.2-mile straight with good visibility. There, around sundown, Passer cracked open the Chiron's 1,479 horsepower, flying past light traffic, his GPS speedometer recording a top speed of 417 kph (259 mph)—nearly the top speed of a Bugatti Veyron Super Sport.