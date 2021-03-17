A Carbon-Bodied Plymouth Superbird Restomod Is Underway at Speedkore Performance

Speedkore tells us its Plymouth's plumage will, like all its work, be made from pre-preg carbon fiber, which results in parts with consistent strength, thickness, and weave pattern. It'll be top-quality stuff, and the kind of material that would've been even as revolutionary in late-'60s stock car racing as it was in '80s Formula 1.
Like you, we can't wait to hear more about what's in store for this Superbird, particularly what's under the hood. It's probably something along the lines of a nine-liter race boat motor, or at the very least, a twin-turbo, 1,500-horsepower Hellcat V8. Surely either is gratuitous enough for a super-light Superbird.