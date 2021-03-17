A Carbon-Bodied Plymouth Superbird Restomod Is Underway at Speedkore Performance

Even if you don't have a Mopar or No Car tattoo, it's hard to deny the appeal of a classic Chrysler build that leaves nothing on the table. Cars like Kevin Hart's Hellcat-swapped Plymouth Barracuda and the 1,000-horsepower 1970 Dodge Charger he replaced it with come to mind as examples, and for good reason. Both were built by Speedkore Performance, the Wisconsin shop known for blank-check restomods that take everything from modern Dodges to historic Shelbys to their logical, most high-performing conclusions. And the next car to be eased down that path will be Plymouth's NASCAR-homologation superstar, the Superbird, which Speedkore will re-body in full carbon fiber.

Word of the Superbird build arrived in our inbox in the form of self-explanatory photos and the words "carbon fiber." The photos themselves depict a mold shaped like the Plymouth's distinctive, air-splitting nosecone—easily distinguished from the similar Dodge Charger Daytona's by the ridge running down the bumper's edge.