GM China Launches $9,000 Pickup With Fold-Down Bed Sides That'll Never Make It to America

If you really need a truck, there's no better option for most of us than the cheapest one that'll get the job done. Conveniently, the country from where we source shocking amounts of our everyday goods, has one it'd be glad to sell us, were it not for things like crash and emissions testing or that whole Chicken Tax thing. That truck is the Wuling Zhengtu, and it'll only set Chinese buyers back the equivalent of $9,035.

Built by one of General Motors' local joint ventures, the Zhengtu (pronounced jong-too according to Google) comes in a couple of inches taller than a 2021 Chevrolet Colorado, but about a foot shorter and narrower. Within those modest dimensions, it fits a five-seat crew cab and a nifty bed of the sort Canoo thinks will catch on with Americans.