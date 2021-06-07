Mate Rimac Apologizes After Employee Drives 1,914-HP Nevera at 144 MPH on Public Roads

Last week, Rimac's first real production car broke cover, and it's everything anyone has imagined an electric car can be. The Nevera has a 340-mile range, rapid recharging, and most importantly of all, more horsepower than the Winged Hussars. All-wheel drive and 1,914 horsepower can catapult it from zero to 60 mph in 1.85 seconds. That power misused, though, can get someone into seriously illegal territory faster than you can say "ludicrous," as Rimac learned when a video of its test driver doing more than double the speed limit hit social media, drawing police attention.

Said video was uploaded to Reddit on Wednesday, June 2, according to Hungary's Index.hr. And despite its deletion, it has been re-uploaded on other platforms multiple times. Filmed from the passenger seat, likely by an interested buyer during demo run, the video shows a driver in a Rimac coat passing traffic before gunning it, taking the Nevera to 232 kph (or 144 mph).