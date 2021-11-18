Watch the 1,914 HP Rimac Nevera Get Thrashed Off-Road

Hypercars are most commonly seen slowly pulling into car shows or being photographed under lights. Every so often, someone might take one out to a track or a mountain road, but they generally live quiet, coddled lives. Rimac, however, had a Nevera prototype kicking around that was due to be crash tested. Before its date with destiny, it was decided to take the Nevera out for a quick spin in the dirt.

The Rimac Nevera is Croatia's latest electric hypercar, boasting a ridiculous 1,914 horsepower and a 0-60 time of 1.85 seconds. It will even pull an 8-second pass in the quarter mile. With its low ride height and track-tuned suspension, it's not exactly the first car you'd pick for rallycross antics. However, with the prototype designated for destructive crash tests in the near future, there was little to be lost by hooning the hypercar on the dirt.