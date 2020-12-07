Chris Harris Drag Racing His 12-HP Citroen 2CV on Wet Grass Is Pure, Basic Fun

The English countryside will never run out of foggy mornings and wet fields ready to be savaged by horsepower, be that only 12 perhaps doubled in this case. Wait for your very happy dogs and slightly less amused occasional runner to clear the way, and between two French cars designed to handle bumps and mud, it shall be the one with more traction who comes out victorious. There's also the question of whether one stays in second or risks it all by shifting into third over such a short distance, yet aftermarket electric ignition from the Netherlands can also turn out to be the ace in the pack.

The British could argue that for every great French cheese, they have an impressive mature cheddar, or that mustard from Dijon has nothing on the punchy stuff they used to make so close to the Lotus factory up north. That leaves wine and the Citroën 2CV on the list of items keeping up a good relationship between France and England, with wet grass field 2CV racing arguably being a very close representation of the vision of the Normans during the conquest of England in the 11th century. A heroic battle across a field, with French success either way.