Zero-Star Crash Test: Watch This Chinese Truck Without Airbags Fail Horrifically

That's because the Steed 5 is lacking so many modern safety features. It does have seatbelts, which is a great start, but they don't have pre-tensioners, as almost all others do. There are also no airbags, period. No driver airbag, no passenger airbag—nothing. The Great Wall Steed 5 doesn't even have ABS.

There is a silver lining, however. If you're a kiddo in a properly belted-in child seat—the Steed 5 has no Isofix anchors—then you have a much greater chance of avoiding injury as compared to the adult passengers. That's because the Steed 5's safety rating for children is one (1) star. The passenger also has a greater chance of avoiding injury in an accident, likely due to the fact that there's no steering column in front of them.

The Steed 5 is not for sale in the United States, though it is available for sale in Europe, albeit with more safety features. It doesn't get great reviews, often being described as "agricultural" by auto journalists in the U.K. I think that's perhaps a little unfair to the farm equipment.

