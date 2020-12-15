This Massive Miniature Town For Sale Is Ready For All Kinds of Tiny Car Adventures

We all wanna be a God-Emperor, right? No? Well, let's just assume you do. It's not easy. Conquering the entire planet, convincing people you're omnipotent—it's a real task. Ask me how I know. Anyway, if you don't wanna go through that entire process and you really just want to play with your model cars, you could buy your own miniature town, which is still, in fact, very large. There's one going up for auction on Dec. 28, actually, so you're in luck.

The only issue with this miniature town is that there aren't a lot of cars yet. No scale for this huge model is listed, but it appears as if it's something like 1/64th, so Matchbox and Hot Wheels would likely work. There are also no details about what time period the town is in, but judging by the few cars that are in the model, the town is likely set somewhere between 1930 and 1950. You could keep it period correct with similarly vintage model cars, or just set up slot tracks for county-wide competitions. Or mini RC police chases. Or weird Godzilla impressions.

Your call.