This $17.25M Property Has a 33-Car Garage That’s Also a Barndominium

Anytime an eight-figure home hits Zillow, you can bet it has a wild garage. Some are cleverly integrated into the house itself—rich folks love looking at their cars from the living room—while others are so big they need their own detached structure. This $17.25 million property near Oklahoma City falls in the latter category and among its craziest features is a 33-car, 32,000-square-foot garage that doubles as a highfalutin barndominium.

Keep in mind that this building is offered alongside a 19,000-square-foot home, both of which are located on 36 acres at an undisclosed address outside OKC. The heated and cooled garage alone is said to have cost $6 million to build with several bar areas, a stage for live music, a gaming area, and two oversized bedroom suites. You could easily list this as a separate ultra-luxury home, but who would want to live that close to someone else in the other estate? If I was gonna do that, they’d at least have to share the 70,000-gallon pool with my kids.

The Zillow listing says the home comes furnished “with some personal items reserved.” My guess is the Mercedes G-Wagen and Ferrari 812, F8 Tributo, and SF90 Stradale are considered personal items. But who knows—maybe the Indy car hanging on the wall stays. That looks like Raul Boesel’s No. 30 Lola from the 1990 Indy 500, though I’ve been wrong before.

The pictures show a mixed storage setup with some bays out on the main floor for everyone to see, while others are behind individual garage doors. My guess is you’re supposed to put the real fancy stuff on display while you keep the fastest cars tucked away. If you do that, then you can build up the moment when you tell your buddy, “Wait until you see what I’ve got back here.” Then you proceed to give them the ride of their life in a Chevy S-10 with a 632-cubic-inch big-block or something. (Sorry, my personal fantasies are creeping in.)

If you’re a basketball guy who coaches a local kids rec league or, I don’t know, the USA men’s Olympic team, there are two courts—one inside and one outside the garage. I swear I saw this place on NBA Ballers, a GameCube title from the 2000s that time seems to have mostly forgotten about. I haven’t, though, and I would definitely pretend to be Allen Iverson or Kobe if I had that.

There’s one thing missing that would make this the best spot in all of Oklahoma to entertain a bunch of gearheads: A go-kart track. How do you go this far without squirreling away a couple of acres in the corner with a miniature replica of Spa or at least Silverstone? I’m not saying that would stop anyone from attending your private cars and coffee event with a hired barista flown in from Italy, but still. It would be a nice touch.

I guess if you have $17.25 million to spend on a home, you can probably afford to make some additions.

