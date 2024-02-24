This Ferrari Store Has a Fancy Vending Machine Full of Amazing Diecast Cars

At the flagship Ferrari store in Milan, Italy, a miniature Carvana is distributing exquisite diecast models at the touch of a button. It’s like an arcade claw game, but so much better.

At about $27 each, it seems like a reasonably fun way to spend time and money while in the Fashion Capital of the World. From the touchscreen, choose a size (1:24 or 1:43), a Ferrari model (a 488 Pista or FXX K, for example) and a color; then, tap your credit card and wait. The machine takes its sweet time dispensing your Ferrari choice, ramping up the anticipation and then smoothly carrying it to the slot where it’s pushed out to your happy hands.

Located roughly two hours from the factory in Maranello, the Milan Ferrari store also sells gifts, clothing, shoes, and sunglasses. If your luggage was lost en route and you’re flush with cash, you could buy yourself an entire Ferrari wardrobe, including $320 sneakers and a $180 baseball cap. The shop is near Piazza del Duomo and Palazza Reale di Milano, there are plenty of other sightseeing options in the vicinity

Faced with the choice of a diecast car, snow globe, or other tacky souvenirs from the chichi Italian city, this seems like a no-brainer for supercar fans. This is something you can put on your shelf with pride. Clearly, it’s not just for kids; search “Ferrari vending machine” on YouTube and you’ll find plenty of adults squealing with glee after receiving their own mini Ferrari.

Now you can work your way up to a full-size vending machine like the one in Singapore that houses 15 floors filled with supercars made by Lamborghini, Porsche, Bentley, Ferrari, and more. That's going to cost a lot more than $27, though.