This Full-Size Lego Ferrari Monza SP1 Has More Than 383,000 Bricks

The Ferrari Monza SP1 is a 799-horsepower, V12-powered track monster. The extremely rare open-top roadster costs more than $1.7 million. You'd be lucky to ever see one in person, unless, that is, you go to Legoland Denmark where Ferrari just installed a full-size Lego replica of it. You still can't sit in it, but at least this one might be a little more affordable.

The model is part of a new exhibit at Legoland Denmark, called "Ferrari Build and Race." The Monza isn't even the main attraction. The purpose of the installation is for children to design their own physical Lego Ferraris, which are then scanned into a computer and can be driven on a digital version of the automaker's legendary Fiorano test track. Talk about a dream come true for your average young car enthusiast.

Ferrari

The impressive model, meant to advertise the new exhibit, was recently revealed at the Legoland location by Ferrari's Factory Driver Nicklas Nielsen. The Italian automaker only released a few photos of the Lego SP1 and no interior shots. I guess if you're very curious, you'll just have to go and see it yourself.

Everything on the car besides the wheels and tires are made of Lego, and the car likely has a basic metal frame under it to keep everything in the right place. The brakes are plastic, though, and they seem to be doing a good job keeping the Monza stationary.

The Monza SP1 only has room for a single passenger, but the equally rare Monza SP2 can fit two occupants. The supercar is based loosely on the 812 Superfast, with which it shares its basic 6.5-liter engine.