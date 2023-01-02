Paul Walker’s R34 Skyline, Ford GT, McLaren F1: Here Are the Lego Cars We’re Excited for in 2023

Lego is kicking off 2023 with a fresh batch of new car sets and, as always, they look great. While there are probably 100 new sets across every category, there are a only a few new cars each year and we'll take what we can get.

Fast and Furious fans will be happy to see that Paul Walker's R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R from 2 Fast 2 Furious can now live on your home office desk. The silver Skyline LEGO has the same blue stripes, the same blue wing, and even a nitrous tank on the passenger seat. It also comes with a minifigure of Walker's character, Brian O'Conner. We'd snag it just to have something to look at during now-resumed Zoom meetings.

Speaking of daydreaming, does anyone else daydream of driving through Tuscany in a V12-powered, front-engine Ferrari? That answer is almost certainly yes, so the Lego Ferrari 812 Competizione comes close and is far more budget-friendly. The real 812 Competizione has a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 that makes an astonishing 819 horsepower and a deliciously naughty noise. Having one of these on your desk will have you dreaming of warmer, sunnier, louder days.

Continuing with the theme of 800-plus horsepower V12s is the Pagani Utopia. Pagani released the Utopia earlier this year as a follow-up to the absolutely bonkers Huayra. While the Utopia isn't as wild looking (nor as pretty) as the car it replaces, it's still one of the most visually arresting cars on the planet. Only 99 will be made, and each one will cost $2.5 million, so it's safe to say this Lego is the closest any of us will get to owning one.

Porsche is entering the LMDh (Le Mans Daytona Hybrid) prototype class at Le Mans this year with its new Porsche 963. Le Mans hasn't started yet in 2023 but that doesn't mean you can't kick off the season a bit early with the Lego version of Porsche's hybrid racer.

There's also a McLaren two-pack, which comes with the McLaren F1, one of most iconic cars in history, and the Solus GT, one of the brand's most extreme track cars it's ever made. The former is the Gordon Murray-designed, V12-powered legend, and the latter is a track-only, V10-powered animal. Having the duo is cool, though, because it combines the best of McLaren's past and present.

If you want to get a bit more detailed and increase the level of difficulty a bit, there are a couple of LEGO Technic cars launching in the new year, too. One of which is the Bugatti Bolide, the 1,578 horsepower track-only monster. The other is a 2022 Ford GT, the retro-designed mid-engine supercar. Both cars have moving engine parts, highly detailed interiors, functional doors, and steerable front wheels. Both sets are awesome for more advanced LEGO builders and can be huge fun to build, either by yourself or with your family.

I'm a huge Lego fan, and build at least two or three sets a month with my son, and I know I'm not alone. So these new sets for 2023 are exciting and I'm sure there are countless fans of both cars and Lego like me who are excited about them.